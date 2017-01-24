LAW

Kimberly Mosscrop of St. James has been hired as senior associate at Genser Dubow Genser & Cona in Melville. She was an attorney at the elder-law firm Michael Angiulo & Associates in Syosset.

Seth R. Henslovitz of Roslyn, special counsel, has been promoted to partner in the real estate group at Schulte Roth & Zabel in Manhattan.

Sahn Ward Coschignano in Uniondale has announced four promotions.

Christian Browne of Rockville Centre, a partner, has been named the sixth equity member of the firm.

Ralph Branciforte of West Islip, an associate, has been promoted to partner.

Joseph Bjarnson of Farmingdale, an associate, has been promoted to partner.

Robert A. Abiuso of Valley Stream, counsel, has been promoted to partner.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has three new hires.

Claire Sidi of Plainview has been hired as a licensed sales associate. She was with Douglas Elliman in Syosset.

Louise Shunk of Jericho has been hired as a licensed sales associate. She was with Coldwell Banker Residential in Syosset.

Phyllis Beitler of Plainview has been hired as a licensed associate broker. She was with Douglas Elliman in Syosset.

Peter Cosentino of Laurel Hollow, president and founder of Cosentino Realty Group in Commack, has been appointed to the executive board of the Long Island Real Estate Group in Mineola.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca of Shoreham, CEO of NSHOA Cancer Center in East Setauket, a division of New York Cancer Specialists, has been elected president of the Community Oncology Alliance, a national nonprofit based in Washington.

Steve Haweeli of East Hampton, founder of WordHampton Public Relations in East Hampton, has been named president of the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce.

Mary Beth Griffin of Garden City, a volunteer active in her community, has been named to the board of directors of TSLI/HHB (Transitional Services of New York for Long Island and Haven House/Bridges) in Brentwood, a charitable organization providing housing and support services in Suffolk County.

