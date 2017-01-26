LAW

Vishnick McGovern Milizio in Lake Success has promoted two associates to partner.

Eun Chong Thorsen of Rockaway Park

Avrohom Gefen of Far Rockaway

Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eiseman, Formato, Ferrara & Wolf in Lake Success has promoted three associates to partner.

Andrea M. Brodie of Great Neck

Jill Goffer of Syosset

Joy Jankunas of Garden City

INSURANCE

MassMutual Long Island Metro has hired three financial representatives.

Alex Makastchian of Levittown has been hired in Hauppauge. He is a recent graduate of the University at Albany.

Cory DiBona of Northport has been hired in Syosset. He was a financial representative at Northwestern Mutual in Melville.

Marco Landeta of Glendale, Queens, has been hired in Syosset. He was a financial representative at Northwestern Mutual in Melville.

Diane R. McNally of Dix Hills has been hired as senior vice president and senior consultant at Segal Select Insurance Services Inc. in Manhattan. She was senior underwriting manager for the entertainment business of OneBeacon Insurance Group in Manhattan.

FOOD SERVICE

Christopher Darcy of East Northport, controller at elite | studio e in Farmingdale, has been promoted to chief financial officer.

REAL ESTATE

Coach Realtors in West Islip has three new agents.

George Scarpias of Massapequa held a similar position at Realty Connect USA in Woodbury.

Marie DeMarco of West Islip is a licensed massage therapist in private practice.

Dianne Kay of Deer Park held a similar position at Douglas Elliman in Huntington.

