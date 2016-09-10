They attained royalty in high school as homecoming kings and queens.

But did you ever wonder where they are now? Let's follow up with some of the past kings and queens of Long Island high schools.

Elisa Emeritz and Kevin Connolly then (Credit: Patchogue-Medford Public Library) (Credit: Patchogue-Medford Public Library) Before he was shuffling celebrities as a Hollywood head honcho in "Entourage," Kevin Connolly reigned as a homecoming king. At Patchogue-Medford High School, he and Elisa Emeritz nabbed the royal titles in 1991. Although Emeritz was extremely involved in extracurricular activities -- field hockey, managing the football team, Interact Club and the drama club -- the win came as a total surprise. "I feel like I was nerdy in high school," she said. "I was just really surprised to have won. I was against some very nice, popular girls."

Elisa Emeritz now (Credit: Courtesy of Elisa Emeritz) (Credit: Courtesy of Elisa Emeritz) Emeritz still keeps in touch with Connolly on Facebook. She now works as a talent acquisition manager at Infinity Consulting Solutions in Manhattan and lives in Levittown. If she could go back, Emeritz would tell her high school self to not sweat the small stuff. "Being a nerd isn't a bad thing," she said. "It'll serve you well later in life."

Kevin Connolly now (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images) (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images) Connolly's acting career took off shortly after graduation. In 1992, he starred in a short-lived comedy series on Fox called "Great Scott!" alongside another newcomer, Tobey Maguire. Connolly continued in television for years, taking on roles in "Unhappily Ever After" on the WB and "First Years" on NBC. Of course, his big break came in 2004 when he landed his "Entourage" gig. Connolly played smooth-talking Hollywood manager Eric Murphy, and appeared on the show until its final season in 2011.

Katherine Sarra then (Credit: Middle Country Central School District) (Credit: Middle Country Central School District) Katherine Sarra (known then as Kathy Stump) was crowned homecoming queen of Newfield High School in 1983. As a student, she took part in community service club, Special Olympics volunteering, cheerleading and served as vice president of her class.

Katherine Sarra now (Credit: Courtesy of Katherine Sarra) (Credit: Courtesy of Katherine Sarra) Nowadays, Sarra is working at the St. Charles Rehabilitation Outpatient Network location in Ronkonkoma, and raised two sons and two daughters in the hamlet as well. Her husband, Gregg Sarra, has been a Newsday high school sports writer for 31 years. Despite a positive high school experience, Sarra wouldn't necessarily choose to go back. "I think a lot of people glorify high school," she said. "I had a great experience, but people always think it's the best time of your life and it's all downhill after that, which is not true at all. It all depends on how you live your life, and it gets better ... I like my life now!"

Matthew Cipriano then (Credit: Deer Park Public Library) (Credit: Deer Park Public Library) Matthew Cipriano fondly remembers being elected to the homecoming court by his peers, and although he took part in lacrosse, indoor hockey and the yearbook club, he was still a bit surprised to be put in the spotlight. In the 2002 yearbook, he's all smiles in a sequined crown alongside homecoming queen Michelle Venditti. "At Deer Park High School, [the students] make floats and the parade goes through town," he recalled. "It was great, and it was an awesome place to grow up."

Matthew Cipriano now (Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Cipriano) (Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Cipriano) Following graduation, Cipriano attended Iona College, where he earned a bachelor's degree before going on to obtain his MBA in finance and electronic commerce. Now, he's working at Morgan Stanley in Baltimore as director of North American FX and commodities operations. If he could go back, the advice he'd give his 18-year-old self is simple. "Don't panic," he said. "It's going to be fine. Good things happen to good people." He is pictured here with his wife, Sarah.

Gina Bias then (Credit: Connetquot Public Library) (Credit: Connetquot Public Library) Gina Bias was a busy Connetquot High School student. She was involved in the school newspaper, student exchange, track, cheerleading and student government. Bias was crowned homecoming queen in 1981. "I was surprised," she said. "I was on [the ballot] with my longtime boyfriend, who I dated until I came to college. It was quite surprising."

Gina Bias Now (Credit: Courtesy of Gina Bias) (Credit: Courtesy of Gina Bias) Bias attended Suffolk County Community College for a year before transferring to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Her passion for academics only continued -- now she teaches middle school science in Indian Trail, N.C. She battled cancer, but says she has been cancer-free for 12 years. Nowadays, she excitedly prepares for each school year and takes vacations with former classmates from high school during her time off. She didn't connect with many of her current Connetquot buddies until later in life. "I did pretty much everything I wanted to do [in high school]," Bias said. "But I'd tell myself to make friends outside of my normal group of friends. There are people that I went to school with but wasn't necessarily close to, and now we've become close through Facebook, but I wish I hung out with them in high school."

Laura Gravina then (Credit: Courtesy of Laura Gravina) (Credit: Courtesy of Laura Gravina) Laura Gravina didn't see herself as popular in high school, so winning homecoming queen was a delightful surprise. At the Sachem High School homecoming parade of 1974, Gravina (known then as Laura McNeill) was all smiles as she rode atop a sleek convertible. She clutched a big bouquet of flowers, and a homemade sign on the side of the vehicle declared her "homecoming queen" in bubble letters.

Laura Gravina now (Credit: Courtesy of Laura Gravina) (Credit: Courtesy of Laura Gravina) After high school, Gravina went on to Suffolk County Community College, and later St. Joseph's College. She worked at the New York State Office of Mental Health for more than three decades before retiring in Ronkonkoma. Even after all this time, she still has regular outings every few months with her Sachem friends. "It's a tight group," Gravina said. "We have a group of girls that get together; we organized a group called 'The Sachem Foxes.' After we had the 40th reunion, some of the guys expressed interest and wanted to come, so now we get together every couple of months as 'The Sachem Foxes and Hounds.'"

Tammy Baiko then (Credit: Wantagh Public Library) (Credit: Wantagh Public Library) Tammy Baiko was popular among several cliques during her time at Wantagh High School. As captain of the swim team, a member of drama club, senior class vice president, and a musician in both jazz band and vocal jazz, she believes the votes from her friends in all of these groups led to her victory. "We joked that all the other chicks lost because they split the vote amongst themselves," she says with a laugh. Baiko earned the royal title in 1997 alongside Frank Mauro, whom she had known since nursery school. She said that her boyfriend at the time -- a long-haired, heavy metal guitar player -- was late to the ceremony. He walked across the football field to her and asked, "So, what happened?" She recalled, "I was wearing the crown and holding the trophy and I was like, 'I won!'"

Tammy Baiko now (Credit: Courtesy of Tammy Baiko) (Credit: Courtesy of Tammy Baiko) After graduation, Baiko pursued a degree in education and taught as a substitute in several Long Island school districts. Most recently, she worked as a behavioral specialist at AHRC in Nassau County, but recently left to take another job. The evening that she reflected on her time as homecoming queen also marked her first day teaching ninth-grade English at Flushing High School. This photo was taken in her brand-new classroom. As for the advice she'd give her ambitious 18-year-old self: "It's all good. You're in the right spot."