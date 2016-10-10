They attained royalty in high school as homecoming kings and queens.

But did you ever wonder where they are now? Let's follow up with some of the past kings and queens of Long Island high schools.

Lauren Magel then (Credit: Sayville Library) (Credit: Sayville Library) Student government, Key Club, Anchor Club, track and swimming consumed Lauren Magel's time throughout high school. Known then as Lauren Horton, center, she was crowned Sayville High School homecoming queen in 1991. According to Magel, the royal title was the first thing she'd ever won.

Lauren Magel now (Credit: Courtesy of Lauren Magel) (Credit: Courtesy of Lauren Magel) Magel is pictured here with her husband and their three children, ages 11, 9 and 6. They reside in Avon, Connecticut, and Magel works as an ESL tutor in the Farmington public school district. Despite moving away, she speaks highly of her Long Island roots. "Even back then, I knew it was such a great place to grow up," Magel said. "My cousins lived in Massachusetts but all they wanted to do was spend the summer in Sayville. I always loved it." Her family still resides there, and they occasionally run into Magel's homecoming king, Ed Walther. "My dad has seen him and refers to him as the homecoming king," she said with a laugh. "He'll say, 'Oh, I saw the homecoming king today!'"

Judy Andrews then (Credit: Courtesy of Judy Andrews) (Credit: Courtesy of Judy Andrews) Judy Andrews, (center, known then as Judy Soltan) was the homecoming queen of Seaford High School in 1963. She remembers details from the event as if it were yesterday, right down to which team Seaford faced at the football game. "The day before was the pep rally, and they had a big bonfire," Andrews said. "That day they had the parade and we played Wantagh High School; that was our rival. At night they had a dance and the football game. We rode in a car; I think it was driven by one of the guidance counselors. It was a convertible and we sat on top." Andrews was a cheerleader, a member of the student council, and served as president of her class in 10th grade. This was an achievement: She said most of the students elected class president at that time were boys.

Judy Andrews now (Credit: Courtesy of Judy Andrews) (Credit: Courtesy of Judy Andrews) Andrews graduated from high school in June 1964 and got married that September. She's been with husband Larry Andrews (pictured here) ever since. They have two daughters, a son, and six grandchildren. At age 50, Andrews decided to continue her education at Nassau Community College, where she received her associate degree and later landed a job as a secretary in the Syosset school district. Andrews chuckled a bit while reflecting on her homecoming days. "I'm very happy with everything, the way it all worked out," said Andrews, who answered newsday.com's request for LI homecoming kings and queens to participate in this project. "I usually don't like talking about myself but maybe I did it for my grandchildren so they can see what I did, way back then."

Lori Ann Messino then (Credit: East Islip Public Library) (Credit: East Islip Public Library) Lori Ann Messino, center, then known as Lori Ann Zullo, was crowned East Islip homecoming queen in 1982. Among others, she beat out Stacy Walton -- daughter of then-Jets offensive coordinator Joe Walton, who would become head coach the next year. Although Messino was a cheerleader, she often found herself palling around with students from other cliques, too. "[Homecoming] was a big deal," she said. "They had a dance and introduced us like when you go to a wedding and bridesmaids put their hands together for the bride to walk through."

Lori Ann Messino now (Credit: Lori Ann Messino) (Credit: Lori Ann Messino) After high school, Messino went on to Farmingdale State College and came out of her studies there with a proficiency in Gregg shorthand. She now uses that skill in her job with the Islip Terrace Fire District, where she has been working as a district supervisor for two years. Messino strives to teach her sons, ages 19 and 24, the things that aren't taught in high school. "Any stupid decision you make at 19-years-old, you don't think it's a big deal, but at 23 or 24, it comes back to bite you in the you-know-where," Messino said with a laugh. She is pictured here with her husband of 28 years, Gary Messino.

Pamela Holihan then (Credit: Half Hollow Hills Central School District) (Credit: Half Hollow Hills Central School District) Known then as Pamela Stokes, this Half Hollow Hills West High School homecoming queen received the royal title in 1979. She participated in cheerleading, lacrosse and the yearbook committee. There was no homecoming king elected back then- just a queen to rule over all. "In our high school, homecoming was a big deal," Holihan said.

Pamela Holihan now (Credit: Courtesy of Pamela Holihan) (Credit: Courtesy of Pamela Holihan) She couldn't stay away from the Hills for long. Holihan earned her bachelor's degree in art education from the University of Delaware, and later received a master's degree at New York University. She went on to teach art in the Half Hollow Hills Central School District. While reflecting on her homecoming days, Holihan paused and laughed. "My kids are making fun of me for this," she joked of her 24-year-old daughter and sons, ages 23 and 19, learning about her homecoming past. If she could go back to the age of her youngest, she'd remind herself of one thing: "Relax and have fun."

Robert Abramski then (Credit: Sayville Public Library) (Credit: Sayville Public Library) Robert Abramski and Wendy Halvorsen reigned as Sayville High School junior king and queen in 1999. Abramski recalls that his friends campaigned for him in hopes that the royal title would go to someone who wasn't a jock. "I didn't think I had any chance of winning," he said.

Robert Abramski now (Credit: Courtesy of Robert Abramski) (Credit: Courtesy of Robert Abramski) Abramski is now an assistant general manager at Costco Wholesale in Westbury. He still lives in Sayville and said he occasionally runs into Halvorsen. "We're definitely still friendly," he said. "We have a lot of friends that are intertwined, but as you grow older, you grow apart." He's been married to his wife Candice, pictured here, for two years. If he could talk to his younger self, he'd tell him to change a bit, but not too much. "I'd say to have just as much fun as I did then, but maybe do a little better in school!" Abramski laughed. "Can't complain about the fun part, though."

Lauren Scala then (Credit: Mineola Union Free School District) (Credit: Mineola Union Free School District) The Mineola High School Class of 2000 selected Lauren Scala as their homecoming queen. She is pictured here third from the left posing among the homecoming court and king, Vishal Gandhi. Scala would only continue to shine in the spotlight as the years went by.

Lauren Scala now (Credit: Getty Images / Ben Gabbe) (Credit: Getty Images / Ben Gabbe) Scala moved forward to Fordham University, where she earned a degree in communications by 2004. She went on to work for DreamWorks Pictures, MGM and Paramount Pictures, and J Records, and is now one of the most recognizable faces in New York. Scala can be seen (sans tiara) on NBC 4 New York. She serves as the traffic reporter for "Today in New York" weekday mornings. She is also a reporter for the daily lifestyle program "New York Live." Her own series "City Guide" airs exclusively in New York City taxis, and centers on interesting activities to do around the city.

Jodi Kelsch then (Credit: East Islip Public Library) (Credit: East Islip Public Library) Jodi Kelsch reigned as East Islip High School's homecoming queen in 1985. She received her tiara from a special guest at the ceremony: the homecoming queen of 1965. This was part of an East Islip tradition where the winner from 20 years earlier would attend the parade to bestow the crown on the new queen. Kelsch remembered, "I talked briefly to her; there was a 20 year age difference so there was only so much we could talk about. But she congratulated me and was very gracious." Volleyball, basketball and softball consumed most of Kelsch's time, in addition to working at a supermarket during her senior year.

Jodi Kelsch now (Credit: Courtesy of Jodi Kelsch) (Credit: Courtesy of Jodi Kelsch) Kelsch went on to SUNY Oswego, where she studied German. Following graduation, she lived in Germany and then London before returning to New York. Kelsch was diagnosed with fibromyalgia during her travels, and it led to a change in her life path. "Twenty years ago nobody really knew what [fibromyalgia] was. I had a lot of chronic pain and so on," she said. "I still have it, of course, but as I recovered, I found massage therapy really helped, so I went back to school to be a massage therapist." Kelsch now works at a historical bathhouse in Saratoga Springs, where people can opt for a healing mineral bath and receive a massage afterward.

Elisa Emeritz and Kevin Connolly then (Credit: Patchogue-Medford Public Library) (Credit: Patchogue-Medford Public Library) Before he was shuffling celebrities as a Hollywood head honcho in "Entourage," Kevin Connolly reigned as a homecoming king. At Patchogue-Medford High School, he and Elisa Emeritz nabbed the royal titles in 1991. Although Emeritz was extremely involved in extracurricular activities -- field hockey, managing the football team, Interact Club and the drama club -- the win came as a total surprise. "I feel like I was nerdy in high school," she said. "I was just really surprised to have won. I was against some very nice, popular girls."

Elisa Emeritz now (Credit: Courtesy of Elisa Emeritz) (Credit: Courtesy of Elisa Emeritz) Emeritz still keeps in touch with Connolly on Facebook. She now works as a talent acquisition manager at Infinity Consulting Solutions in Manhattan and lives in Levittown. If she could go back, Emeritz would tell her high school self to not sweat the small stuff. "Being a nerd isn't a bad thing," she said. "It'll serve you well later in life."

Kevin Connolly now (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images) (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images) Connolly's acting career took off shortly after graduation. In 1992, he starred in a short-lived comedy series on Fox called "Great Scott!" alongside another newcomer, Tobey Maguire. Connolly continued in television for years, taking on roles in "Unhappily Ever After" on the WB and "First Years" on NBC. Of course, his big break came in 2004 when he landed his "Entourage" gig. Connolly played smooth-talking Hollywood manager Eric Murphy, and appeared on the show until its final season in 2011.

Katherine Sarra then (Credit: Courtesy of Katherine Sarra) (Credit: Courtesy of Katherine Sarra) Katherine Sarra (known then as Kathy Stump) was crowned homecoming queen of Newfield High School in 1982. As a student, she took part in community service club, Special Olympics volunteering, cheerleading and served as vice president of her class.

Katherine Sarra now (Credit: Courtesy of Katherine Sarra) (Credit: Courtesy of Katherine Sarra) Nowadays, Sarra is working at the St. Charles Rehabilitation Outpatient Network location in Ronkonkoma, and raised two sons and two daughters in the hamlet as well. Her husband, Gregg Sarra, has been a Newsday high school sports writer for 31 years. Despite a positive high school experience, Sarra wouldn't necessarily choose to go back. "I think a lot of people glorify high school," she said. "I had a great experience, but people always think it's the best time of your life and it's all downhill after that, which is not true at all. It all depends on how you live your life, and it gets better ... I like my life now!"

Matthew Cipriano then (Credit: Deer Park Public Library) (Credit: Deer Park Public Library) Matthew Cipriano fondly remembers being elected to the homecoming court by his peers, and although he took part in lacrosse, indoor hockey and the yearbook club, he was still a bit surprised to be put in the spotlight. In the 2002 yearbook, he's all smiles in a sequined crown alongside homecoming queen Michelle Venditti. "At Deer Park High School, [the students] make floats and the parade goes through town," he recalled. "It was great, and it was an awesome place to grow up."

Matthew Cipriano now (Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Cipriano) (Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Cipriano) Following graduation, Cipriano attended Iona College, where he earned a bachelor's degree before going on to obtain his MBA in finance and electronic commerce. Now, he's working at Morgan Stanley in Baltimore as director of North American FX and commodities operations. If he could go back, the advice he'd give his 18-year-old self is simple. "Don't panic," he said. "It's going to be fine. Good things happen to good people." He is pictured here with his wife, Sarah.

Gina Bias and Bill Bjelke then (Credit: Connetquot High School) (Credit: Connetquot High School) Gina Bias was a busy Connetquot High School student. She was involved in the school newspaper, student exchange, track, cheerleading and student government. Bias was crowned homecoming queen in 1981. "I was surprised," she said. "I was on [the ballot] with my longtime boyfriend, who I dated until I came to college. It was quite surprising." According to homecoming king Bill Bjelke, their three-year relationship was the longest-standing in the class, so their popularity may have led to so many students stuffing the ballot box with their names. "Homecoming was a lot of fun," he recalled. "We all got involved with making the floats." In addition to being active in the senior class events, Bjelke was a proud player for the football team, the Connetquot T-Birds.

Gina Bias now (Credit: Courtesy of Gina Bias) (Credit: Courtesy of Gina Bias) Bias attended Suffolk County Community College for a year before transferring to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Her passion for academics only continued -- now she teaches middle school science in Indian Trail, N.C. She battled cancer, but says she has been cancer-free for 12 years. Nowadays, she excitedly prepares for each school year and takes vacations with former classmates from high school during her time off. She didn't connect with many of her current Connetquot buddies until later in life. "I did pretty much everything I wanted to do [in high school]," Bias said. "But I'd tell myself to make friends outside of my normal group of friends. There are people that I went to school with but wasn't necessarily close to, and now we've become close through Facebook, but I wish I hung out with them in high school."

Bill Bjelke now (Credit: Courtesy of Bill Bjelke) (Credit: Courtesy of Bill Bjelke) Bjelke now serves as the general manager of TruGreen Lawn Care in Yaphank. His four children followed in his footsteps and attend school in the Connetquot district. His wife Camille, pictured with him here, also graduated from Connetquot in 1984. "I wouldn't change much; everything's been great up to this point," Bjelke said while reflecting on his high school years. "But maybe I'd choose a different career path. Looking back I thought maybe I could be a teacher...it would have been nice to work more with children." Fortunately, Bjelke found a way to combine his passion for sports and love of working with kids: He coaches in the Connetquot youth lacrosse program.

Laura Gravina then (Credit: Courtesy of Laura Gravina) (Credit: Courtesy of Laura Gravina) Laura Gravina didn't see herself as popular in high school, so winning homecoming queen was a delightful surprise. At the Sachem High School homecoming parade of 1974, Gravina (known then as Laura McNeill) was all smiles as she rode atop a sleek convertible. She clutched a big bouquet of flowers, and a homemade sign on the side of the vehicle declared her "homecoming queen" in bubble letters.

Laura Gravina now (Credit: Courtesy of Laura Gravina) (Credit: Courtesy of Laura Gravina) After high school, Gravina went on to Suffolk County Community College, and later St. Joseph's College. She worked at the New York State Office of Mental Health for more than three decades before retiring in Ronkonkoma. Even after all this time, she still has regular outings every few months with her Sachem friends. "It's a tight group," Gravina said. "We have a group of girls that get together; we organized a group called 'The Sachem Foxes.' After we had the 40th reunion, some of the guys expressed interest and wanted to come, so now we get together every couple of months as 'The Sachem Foxes and Hounds.'"

Tammy Baiko then (Credit: Wantagh Public Library) (Credit: Wantagh Public Library) Tammy Baiko was popular among several cliques during her time at Wantagh High School. As captain of the swim team, a member of drama club, senior class vice president, and a musician in both jazz band and vocal jazz, she believes the votes from her friends in all of these groups led to her victory. "We joked that all the other chicks lost because they split the vote amongst themselves," she says with a laugh. Baiko earned the royal title in 1997 alongside Frank Mauro, whom she had known since nursery school. She said that her boyfriend at the time -- a long-haired, heavy metal guitar player -- was late to the ceremony. She walked across the football field to him and he asked, "So, what happened?" She recalled, "I was wearing the crown and holding the trophy and I was like, 'I won!'"

Tammy Baiko now (Credit: Courtesy of Tammy Baiko) (Credit: Courtesy of Tammy Baiko) After graduation, Baiko pursued a degree in education and taught as a substitute in several Long Island school districts. Most recently, she worked as a behavioral specialist at AHRC in Nassau County, but recently left to take another job. The evening that she reflected on her time as homecoming queen also marked her first day teaching ninth-grade English at Flushing High School. This photo was taken in her brand-new classroom. As for the advice she'd give her ambitious 18-year-old self: "It's all good. You're in the right spot."