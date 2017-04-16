Long Island proms then and now
Does the splendor of today's Long Island proms match up to those of yesteryear?
Take a look at the big hair, fancy cars and lively dance moves then and now and decide for yourself.
Do you spot a picture of yourself here or wish to share your own LI prom photos? Email rachel.weiss@newsday.com.
Prom prep then(Credit: Connetquot Public Library)
Before Connetquot High School's junior prom cruise tradition came along, the 1989 festivities were held in the gymnasium. Here, Nicole Cicerone, Debbie Quaglio and Michelle Buonocore design a jukebox decoration.
Prom prep now(Credit: Ed Betz)
For the 2010 prom at Earl L. Vandermeulen High School in Port Jefferson, a life-sized game of Clue was constructed in honor of the classic board game theme.
Pre-prom primping then(Credit: V. Richard Haro)
Behind every glamorous prom look, there are a bunch of last-minute tweaks and adjustments that made it possible. Here, Roosevelt High School student Franchetta Starks gets ready with her mother's help on June 6, 1991.
Pre-prom primping now(Credit: Instagram / artonorato)
At the Eastport-South Manor High School pre-prom party, Ally Albano got a last-minute gown tweak by fashion teacher Greg Barbera on June 9, 2015.
Group shot then(Credit: East Meadow Union Free School District)
These happy East Meadow High School couples stopped to capture this pre-prom moment in 1997.
Group shot now(Credit: Tara Conry)
East Rockaway High School students said "cheese" at a pre-prom party on June 24, 2015.
Riding in style then(Credit: John Keating)
Sayville High School students Joanna Tobin and Eric Koenig arrived via limousine at their senior prom on May 21, 1993, at Islandia's Radisson Hotel.
Riding in style now(Credit: Instagram user tarakconry)
Hempstead High School student Lenissa Scott smiled for the camera before riding off to the prom on May 22, 2014.
Fixing your date's boutonniere then(Credit: North Babylon Public Library)
The classic "boutonniere fix" photo op has been around for decades. This sweet moment was captured in the 1980 North Babylon High School yearbook.
Fixing your date's boutonniere now(Credit: Jennifer A. Uihlein)
Sacred Heart Academy student Natalie Aksnes tried to secure her date's boutonniere during the 2016 prom festivities at the Woodbury Country Club.
Grand entrances then(Credit: Oceanside Public Library)
Snowmen greeted Oceanside High School students at their junior prom in 1960, inside the school's gymnasium.
Grand entrances now(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)
When prom season rolls around, Earl L. Vandermeulen High School goes all-out. In 2015, parents and members of the Port Jefferson community opted for a Willy Wonka theme, and students were dazzled by candy-colored scenery as they arrived.
Men's prom attire then(Credit: Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library)
R. Marcus Harris sported a Mickey Mouse vest and matching bow tie at the 1996 Bay Shore High School senior prom.
Men's prom attire now(Credit: @Aelindner)
Student Khalil Newton in golden accents at the 2016 Uniondale High School prom.
Homemade gown then(Credit: Islip Public Library)
This student crafted her prom dress out of duct tape for the Islip High School junior prom in 2004.
Homemade gown now(Credit: @kayla_dwyer17)
Ward Melville High School student Myla Parry was inspired by "Doctor Who" when it came time to create her prom look for the 2016 festivities.
Dance moves then(Credit: Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library)
In the 1996 Bay Shore High School yearbook, the caption here reads: "Prom dancers joined in the latest dance craze, The Macarena."
Dance moves now(Credit: Ursula Moore)
Bethpage High School students filled the dance floor at the 2016 senior prom.
Cell phone then(Credit: Islip Public Library)
Nowadays, selfies and Snapchat are essential to high school prom activities. Decades ago, this Islip High School student used her flip phone only to make a call at the 1995 junior prom.
Cell phone now(Credit: Tara Conry)
These Floral Park Memorial High School students found the perfect spot for a selfie while celebrating their prom at Bayville's Crescent Beach Club in 2015.
Funny face then(Credit: Bethpage High School)
Bethpage High School students rocked out at their prom in 1994, and this class clown was quick to show off his best moves for the camera.
Funny face now(Credit: Jennifer A. Uihlein)
George W. Hewlett High School held its prom at Chateau Briand in Carle Place in 2016. This student got up close and personal with the camera while the festivities were underway.
On the dance floor then(Credit: North Babylon Public Library)
The prom-goers of North Babylon High School waved their hands in the air like they just didn't care in 1987.
On the dance floor now(Credit: Jennifer A. Uihlein)
George W. Hewlett High School students struck similar poses on the dance floor at their senior prom in 2016.
Royal court then(Credit: Seaford Public Library)
Back then, high hairstyles and elegant white gloves were crucial for high school prom. The royal court at Seaford High School's junior prom gathered to capture this moment in 1966.
Royal court now(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
The 2016 prom court of Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School included plenty of royal hopefuls.
Cozy couple then(Credit: North Babylon Public Library)
Sharing a secret or stealing a kiss? This sweet moment from the North Babylon High School 1979 junior prom is truly timeless.
Cozy couple now(Credit: Tara Conry)
This cute Roosevelt High School couple cuddled at the Crest Hollow Country Club in 2015.
Prom king and queen then(Credit: Newsday / Jim Cummins)
Michelle Aranow and Robert Keenan were crowned prom queen and king of Sachem High School on June 8, 1985.
Prom king and queen now(Credit: Tara Conry)
George Flanagan and Kristy Alongis were crowned prom king and queen of Bishop McGann-Mercy High School on May 13, 2015.
The king and queen's dance then(Credit: North Babylon Public Library)
The prom queen and her date share a dance in the spotlight at the North Babylon High School prom of 1987.
The king and queen's dance now(Credit: Tara Conry)
Roosevelt High School students Sean Free and Nicole King showed off their dance moves after being crowned prom king and queen in 2015.
Prom beach fun then(Credit: Newsday/ Jim Cavanagh)
Islip High School seniors took the slow train to Montauk for their prom, which was celebrated June 23 and 24, 1961. Here, Gerry Slavik and Larry Yaeger stroll along the Montauk sand.
Prom beach fun now(Credit: Tara Conry)
Floral Park Memorial High School students Daniel Oleksiak and Janice Lee celebrated their prom at The Crescent Beach Club in Bayville on June 23, 2015.
High school friendship then(Credit: Farmingdale Public Library)
These Farmingdale High School pals were all smiles at their prom in 1975. The theme of the night was "Beautiful People."
High school friendship now(Credit: Jennifer A. Uihlein)
Wyandanch Memorial High School students Taheem Kelly and Adrial Bryan joked around at their senior prom in 2016.
