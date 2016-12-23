Long Island's deadliest roads and the causes of fatal car crashes
Sunrise and Montauk highways along New York State Route 27 had the most fatal car accidents on Long Island from 2012 to 2015, according to data compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
An examination of 879 fatal car accidents on Long Island during that span recorded by the NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System found that Route 27 led all roads with 69 fatal accidents. Rounding out the top five were the Southern State Parkway with 53, Route 25 – including Jericho Turnpike, Middle Country Road and Main Street – with 44, Hempstead Turnpike – Route 24 – with 30 and Route 25A – which goes by Fort Salonga Road and Northern Boulevard, among other names – with 27. See below for more facts and trends behind fatal car accidents on Long Island.
Yearly trends(Credit: Ed Betz)
Among the accidents that were examined from 2012 to 2015, there were 926 total deaths. This is a 4.4 percent decrease from the previous four-year period, which saw 969 deaths from 2008 to 2011. More recently, though, the number of deaths has been on the rise. In 2015 the number jumped to 260, the highest number of deaths since 2007.
Pedestrians and bicyclists(Credit: Stringer News / AJ Ryan)
Long Island's percentage of pedestrians and cyclists killed in car accidents was higher than both the state and country. They accounted for 36.9 percent of all car accident deaths on Long Island, like this one, in Miller Place on May 5, 2015, higher than the state rate of 30.7 percent and more than double the 17.3 percentage across the United States. Pedestrians and cyclists accounted for 59.6 percent of car accident deaths in New York City.
Route 27 had the most pedestrian and cyclist deaths with 27. Jericho Turnpike was second with 17 and Hempstead Turnpike was third with 14. Combined, the three roads accounted for 17 percent of all deaths among pedestrians and cyclists.
Drunken driving and speeding(Credit: Jim Staubitser)
Long Island was slightly below the national averages for victims killed in accidents involving drunken driving or speeding. The two categories accounted for 27.9 percent and 25.3 percent of all deaths on the Island from 2012 to 2015, respectively, while in the United States the rates were 30.5 percent and 28.9 percent, respectively.
Of the 122 fatal accidents on Long Island in which drunken driving was a factor, speeding was also a factor 47.5 percent of the time. More than one in every five fatal accidents involving speeding on Long Island during this period occurred on either the Southern State, like the one pictured on Southern State in Farmingdale on Dec. 5, 2014, or Route 27. The Southern State accounted for 13 percent of such accidents, while Route 27 was second at 7.5 percent. The next closest was Jericho Turnpike at 4 percent. The Southern State and Route 27 led Long Island in fatal drunken driving crashes as well, combining to account for 16.4 percent of all such accidents.
Seat belts and helmets(Credit: Howard Schnapp)
Long Islanders used vehicle restraints, such as seat belts and helmets, more often than the rest of the country. Victims in vehicles were found to not have used any type of restraint 31.7 percent of the time, compared to 48.9 percent nationally. Police said this motorist, killed on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in East Garden City on March 18, 2014, was not wearing a seat belt.
