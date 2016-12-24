ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Edward Mangano, John Venditto arrested (Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto were arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with receiving "bribes and kickbacks" from a businessman who also gave Mangano's wife, Linda, a lucrative no-show job, federal authorities said. Linda Mangano was also charged with obstruction and making false statements. Feds: Mangano, Venditto arrested | Photos from the scene

Dowling College closes (Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) After months of uncertainty, Dowling College closed its doors on Aug. 31 after 48 years. Facing a debt of $54 million, the school laid off about 450 faculty and staff in June, forcing about 1,700 students to seek education elsewhere. Dowling to lose accreditation, shutter | More coverage

Presidential debate at Hofstra University (Credit: Sipa USA / Getty Images) (Credit: Sipa USA / Getty Images) The nation turned its attention to Long Island on Sept. 26 when Hofstra University hosted the first presidential debate of the 2016 election season. Hofstra replaced Wright State University as host after the Ohio school stepped down, citing cost and safety concerns, becoming the first school to host a debate in three consecutive election cycles. Clinton, Trump clash at Hofstra debate | Presidential debate scenes

Thomas Suozzi wins Rep. Steve Israel's seat (Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Democrat Thomas Suozzi won the 3rd Congressional District on Election Day, defeating Republican state Sen. Jack Martins for retiring Rep. Steve Israel's seat. The former Nassau County executive returns to elected office for the first time since 2009. Suozzi lost the Democratic primary for governor in 2006 to Eliot Spitzer, his re-election bid for county executive three years later to Edward Mangano and a rematch with Mangano in 2013. Suozzi savors victory in 3rd CD | 2016 election results

James Burke sentenced (Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) James Burke, former Suffolk police chief of department, pleaded guilty in February to violating the civil rights of Christopher Loeb, a Smithtown man who prosecutors said stole a duffel bag from Burke's police-issued vehicle. Burke beat Loeb and orchestrated an elaborate cover-up to hide the crime, prosecutors said. On Nov. 2, Burke was sentenced to 46 months in prison. Burke sentenced | More coverage

LIE crash in Manorville kills 6 (Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) An August crash on the Long Island Expressway in Manorville killed six people after an eastbound vehicle careened across the LIE's grassy median, went airborne and slammed into two cars going westbound. The victims were a political aide to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Westhampton couple, a pair of siblings from Nassau and a 10-year-old boy. Officials: LIE crash claims 6th victim | Photos from the scene

LIer gains fame on 'America's Got Talent' (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Windle) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Windle) Sal Valentinetti won over Long Island and much of the country with his run on this season's "America's Got Talent." The Bethpage native placed fifth, using his newfound fame to trade his pizza delivery job for gigs at The Paramount in Huntington. LIer places 5th in 'AGT' season finale

Dante Taylor convicted in killing of Sarah Goode (Credit: SCPD; James Carbone) (Credit: SCPD; James Carbone) Dante Taylor was convicted in June of first-degree murder for raping and killing Sarah Goode in 2014. Goode, 21, of Medford, was stabbed more than 40 times on June 7, 2014; her body was found almost six days later. Taylor, 21, of Mastic, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on July 29, 2016. Dante Taylor found guilty of killing Sarah Goode

