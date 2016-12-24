Long Island's top 25 stories of 2016
Political corruption charges that shook a county and a political debate that drew the eyes of the nation. The closing of a college and the opening of a supermarket chain. Those were just some of the local stories that defined 2016.
Check out Newsday's coverage of 25 of the biggest stories on Long Island this past year.
Nor'easter hits Long Island(Credit: Barry Sloan)
A nor'easter dropped up to 30 inches of snow on parts of Long Island over Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. The storm forced road and train shutdowns and led to the deaths of four Long Islanders. Cops: 4 deaths on LI reported during storm | Snow totals on Long Island
Msgr. Tom Hartman dies(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)
Msgr. Thomas J. Hartman died on Feb. 16 at 69 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Hartman was one half of the famous priest and rabbi duo "The God Squad" along with Rabbi Marc Gellman. Famed 'God Squad' priest dies at 69 | Father Tom Hartman through the years
Edward Walsh convicted(Credit: James Carbone)
Suffolk Conservative Party leader Edward Walsh was convicted on March 31 of wire fraud and theft of government funds. He collected more than $200,000 in pay for time spent on golf, gambling and other activities when he was supposed to be working as a Suffolk jail lieutenant. Walsh convicted on all counts | Walsh's brushes with the law
Donald Trump rally in Bethpage(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)
Donald Trump's April rally at Grumman Studios in Bethpage drew nearly 10,000 people, while about 200 more protested outside. Trump speaks to thousands on LI | Photos from the scene
Edward Mangano, John Venditto arrested(Credit: James Carbone)
Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto were arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with receiving "bribes and kickbacks" from a businessman who also gave Mangano's wife, Linda, a lucrative no-show job, federal authorities said. Linda Mangano was also charged with obstruction and making false statements. Feds: Mangano, Venditto arrested | Photos from the scene
Brentwood killings(Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)
Police are investigating the suspected gang-related deaths of five Brentwood teens that occurred over September and October. They believe the MS-13 gang is responsible for the deaths of the teens and others in Brentwood. Killings investigated as gang crime | Funerals held for teens found dead near school
Bellone, Spota trade accusations(Credit: James Carbone)
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and District Attorney Thomas Spota traded accusations in dueling press conferences on May 12. Bellone called for Spota's resignation, to which Spota responded by saying Bellone was carrying on a personal "vendetta" against him. Bellone: Spota running a 'criminal enterprise' | Why Bellone said he called for Spota's resignation
Small plane crash in Syosset(Credit: Kevin Imm)
A small plane travelling from South Carolina to Connecticut broke apart over Syosset on May 3, killing all three people on board. Police identified the victims as David C. Berube, 66, Dana E. Parenteau, 49, and Benjamin Bridges, 32, all of Bristol, Conn. Cops: 3 killed in small plane crash | Photos from the scene
Hempstead IDA board members resign(Credit: Howard Schnapp)
Six of the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency board's seven members resigned on Nov. 14 after public outcry over tax breaks the agency granted to the Green Acres Mall. IDA board members resign after tax breaks | Town chief calls for firing of IDA board
Dowling College closes(Credit: Barry Sloan)
After months of uncertainty, Dowling College closed its doors on Aug. 31 after 48 years. Facing a debt of $54 million, the school laid off about 450 faculty and staff in June, forcing about 1,700 students to seek education elsewhere. Dowling to lose accreditation, shutter | More coverage
Pope names new bishop on Long Island(Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas)
Pope Francis named Bishop John O. Barres the new leader of the Diocese of Rockville Centre in December. He will be installed on Jan. 31, 2017, taking over from Bishop William Murphy, who led the diocese since 2001. Pope Francis names new bishop to replace Murphy | Meet Long Island's new bishop
Dean Skelos and son sentenced(Credit: John Roca)
Ex-State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, a Republican and one of Long Island's and New York's most powerful politicians until a corruption scandal last year, was sentenced on May 12 to a 5-year prison term. In August, a federal judge ruled that Skelos and his son Adam, who was sentenced to 6 1/2 years, can stay out of prison pending appeal of their corruption sentences in a decision likely to delay the start of their sentences for months at a minimum. Skelos sentenced to 5 years in corruption | Skelos, son to stay out of prison pending appeal
Nassau County jail inmate deaths(Credit: Howard Schnapp)
Five Nassau County jail inmates died in custody in 2016. The jail's medical provider, Armor Correctional Health Services, was criticized by a state agency for its inmate medical care standards. Officials: Jail inmate dies; marks 5th custody fatality | 12 inmates who died at Nassau's jail since 2011
Presidential debate at Hofstra University(Credit: Sipa USA / Getty Images)
The nation turned its attention to Long Island on Sept. 26 when Hofstra University hosted the first presidential debate of the 2016 election season. Hofstra replaced Wright State University as host after the Ohio school stepped down, citing cost and safety concerns, becoming the first school to host a debate in three consecutive election cycles. Clinton, Trump clash at Hofstra debate | Presidential debate scenes
Thomas Suozzi wins Rep. Steve Israel's seat(Credit: Howard Schnapp)
Democrat Thomas Suozzi won the 3rd Congressional District on Election Day, defeating Republican state Sen. Jack Martins for retiring Rep. Steve Israel's seat. The former Nassau County executive returns to elected office for the first time since 2009. Suozzi lost the Democratic primary for governor in 2006 to Eliot Spitzer, his re-election bid for county executive three years later to Edward Mangano and a rematch with Mangano in 2013. Suozzi savors victory in 3rd CD | 2016 election results
James Burke sentenced(Credit: James Carbone)
James Burke, former Suffolk police chief of department, pleaded guilty in February to violating the civil rights of Christopher Loeb, a Smithtown man who prosecutors said stole a duffel bag from Burke's police-issued vehicle. Burke beat Loeb and orchestrated an elaborate cover-up to hide the crime, prosecutors said. On Nov. 2, Burke was sentenced to 46 months in prison. Burke sentenced | More coverage
LIE crash in Manorville kills 6(Credit: James Carbone)
An August crash on the Long Island Expressway in Manorville killed six people after an eastbound vehicle careened across the LIE's grassy median, went airborne and slammed into two cars going westbound. The victims were a political aide to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Westhampton couple, a pair of siblings from Nassau and a 10-year-old boy. Officials: LIE crash claims 6th victim | Photos from the scene
Stew Leonard's opens on Long Island(Credit: Barry Sloan)
Stew Leonard's opened its first Long Island location in Farmingdale on Jan. 20 to significant fanfare, drawing over 10,000 people. The supermarket chain has since announced plans to open a second Long Island store in East Meadow in mid-2017. Crowds pack opening of LI's first Stew Leonard's | Photos from the scene
LIRR train derails(Credit: Howard Schnapp)
An LIRR passenger train struck a work train sitting on the tracks on Oct. 8, derailing near New Hyde Park and injuring 29 people. LIRR train derails | Photos from the scene
NYPD officer from LI killed(Credit: NYPD)
NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo of Greenlawn was shot and killed on Nov. 4 during a confrontation in the Bronx with an armed suspect. Slain NYPD officer mourned | Photos from the scene
LIer gains fame on 'America's Got Talent'(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Windle)
Sal Valentinetti won over Long Island and much of the country with his run on this season's "America's Got Talent." The Bethpage native placed fifth, using his newfound fame to trade his pizza delivery job for gigs at The Paramount in Huntington. LIer places 5th in 'AGT' season finale
Dante Taylor convicted in killing of Sarah Goode(Credit: SCPD; James Carbone)
Dante Taylor was convicted in June of first-degree murder for raping and killing Sarah Goode in 2014. Goode, 21, of Medford, was stabbed more than 40 times on June 7, 2014; her body was found almost six days later. Taylor, 21, of Mastic, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on July 29, 2016. Dante Taylor found guilty of killing Sarah Goode
Legis. Judith Jacobs dies(Credit: Linda Jacobs-Geller)
Nassau Legis. Judith Jacobs died at 77 unexpectedly after a fall on Sept. 13. The 11-term Democrat served on the county legislature since its inception in 1996. Funeral for Legis. Jacobs held
Stony Brook professor predicts Trump's presidential victory(Credit: AFP)
Stony Brook University professor Helmut Norpoth predicted Donald Trump's historic upset victory in the 2016 presidential election back in March when he said his statistical model gave Trump an 87 percent chance of defeating Hillary Clinton. Stony Brook professor predicted Trump win | How change trumped experience in 2016
Khalif House pleads guilty to knifepoint robberies(Credit: Howard Schnapp)
Khalif House, 24, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to committing 40 knifepoint robberies in Long Island and Queens over 16 months beginning in February 2015 to support his heroin addiction. Police arrested House in June 2016 in Floral Park after an hourslong manhunt. Khalif House pleads guilty to knifepoint robberies
