Sticks and stones may break your bones -- and throwing them in the village of Freeport could earn you some jail time. That same local law, which prohibits the propelling, throwing and shooting of "any missile or solid objects" including sticks, stones, metal and bullets, also extends to snowballs. Violators could face a fine of up to $250, 15 days in jail or both.
(Credit: Flickr user Kamyar Adl)
The television series "Seinfeld" ended with Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer locked inside a Massachusetts prison for failing to come to the aid of a carjacking victim, a jailable offense in the fictional small town where the characters found themselves. But in real life, many Long Island villages, towns and counties do have their own fair share of odd laws that carry some stiff fines -- and even...
The television series "Seinfeld" ended with Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer locked inside a Massachusetts prison for failing to come to the aid of a carjacking victim, a jailable offense in the fictional small town where the characters found themselves.
But in real life, many Long Island villages, towns and counties do have their own fair share of odd laws that carry some stiff fines -- and even jail time. From harboring a heavyset cat to exposing your bathing suit, even playing video games, here are 50 things that are strangely illegal in parts of Long Island.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.