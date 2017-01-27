WASHINGTON — Busloads of Long Islanders joined people from across the country here Friday to mark and protest the anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that recognized a constitutional right to an abortion.

Ellen Dupree, 68, of Hampton Bays, said she was marching because, “I’d like for people in this country to realize that once a child is conceived, they are alive. Many women think it’s their choice and that’s their opinion. But the baby should also have a choice. We’re the voice of the unborn.”

Dupree and 39 others boarded a bus in the pre-dawn darkness Friday at Roman Catholic churches in Hampton Bays and Westhampton to travel to the march.

It was one of at least 34 buses scheduled to depart for the march from Catholic parishes and schools in the Diocese of Rockville Centre, which is comprised of Nassau and Suffolk counties, said diocesan spokesman Sean Dolan.

A rally featuring Vice President Mike Pence, counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, several members of Congress, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York City and others Friday afternoon, followed by a march from the Washington Monument to the U.S. Supreme Court building.

Many participants are visiting congressional offices before, during or after the events.

The 44th annual March for Life commemorates the Jan. 22, 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

This year, some participants are particularly enthused because President Donald Trump has vowed to appoint an anti-abortion Supreme Court justice.

“It’s a cause for celebration,” said Barbara Renner, 66, Suffolk vice chairwoman of Long Island Coalition for Life, who was traveling on a bus that departed from Blue Point.

But, Renner said, she is warning other anti-abortion activists that “if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it will then go to the states, and we’ll have to fight there. The battle is not going to be over at that point.”

New York State legalized abortion before Roe vs. Wade, in 1970, and Renner said she realizes anti-abortion activists would have a tough battle trying to ban abortion in the state.

Abortion-rights opponents also are praising Trump for on Monday reinstating a ban on allocating federal funds to international groups that perform abortions or provide information on abortion. President Barack Obama had rescinded the ban in 2009.

At the Jan. 21 women’s marches in Washington, Manhattan, Port Jefferson Station and towns and cities nationwide, many participants chanted pro-abortion-rights slogans or carried signs that termed the choice of whether to terminate a pregnancy a fundamental right.

But Renner said they didn’t represent women like her, who believe in equality between women and men but view abortion as the taking of a human life instead of as a women’s rights issue.

The bus trip from Westhampton began with a prayer from the Rev. Edward Sheridan, pastor of the Catholic Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays.

“We’re going to give witness to what we believe as people of good will,” Sheridan said.

Passengers prayed the rosary, read the Bible, slept and chatted as the bus traveled toward the nation’s capital, not complaining after a delay from a bus breakdown — and then a change of buses — caused them to endure New York City rush-hour traffic.

“It’s exciting to be with other people, young people in the church, who are committed to the gospel of life,” said Matt Prochilo, 32, a seminarian on pastoral assignment.