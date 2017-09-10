Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 69° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Long Island

    Long Islanders, at home and in Florida, wait out Irma’s wrath

    Updated
    By  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com, nicholas.spangler@newsday.com

    Reprints + -

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Hurricane Irma started its dangerous march through Florida early Sunday, but some former Long Islanders stayed put, hoping to ride it out safely as the projected path shifted to the state’s west coast.

    Anthony Favata, who said he had lived in Deer Park but moved to Florida 29 years ago, did not evacuate, saying that his home in Plantation — 6.5 miles west of Fort Lauderdale — lost power just...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Latoya James, left, Ian Lyons and Priscilla A. Residents launch watchdog group in Riverhead Rescue workers and volunteers remove debris at the 9/11 first responders face lingering illness Connor getting ready for the big game Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK