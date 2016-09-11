Long Island’s largest annual memorial service at Point Lookout Town Park in Hempstead to remember the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks began with the sunrise Sunday morning.
The ceremony honors the memory of nearly 500 Long Islanders who were among almost 3,000 people killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on an airliner that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, 15 years ago.
Guests attending this year’s ceremony at Point Lookout cast carnations in a reflecting pool and wrote the names of victims on a 35-foot-long remembrance mural. They also placed miniature American flags at the base of a 9/11 sand monument on the beach.
Other Long Island ceremonies and observances scheduled for Sunday include:
- A memorial by the Town of North Hempstead at 8 a.m. at Mary Jane Davies Green on Plandome Road in Manhasset, across the street from Town Hall.
- A guided meditation and walk for peace at 8:30 a.m. on grass near the 9/11 memorial at Heckscher Park in Huntington — or at Dipamkara Meditation Center on New York Avenue in case of rain.
- Free admission to the Francis X. Pendl Nassau County Firefighters Museum’s new 9/11 exhibit in Garden City.
- A worship service at 10:30 a.m. at the Wantagh Memorial Congregational Church, 1845 Wantagh Ave.
- An observance at 9:30 a.m. at the Farmingdale United Methodist Church, 407 Main St.
- A memorial candlelighting ceremony at 7 p.m. at Seaford High School, 1575 Seamans Neck Rd.
