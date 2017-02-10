The interest she wanted at the bank was a second date

HIGHLIGHTS Friend set her up for blind date with a handsome teller

Sal and MaryLou Militello of Nesconset met on a blind date. MaryLou recalls how a bank deposit led to a second date.

In February 1977, my girlfriend Janice was once again setting me up on a blind date. This time it was with a teller who worked with her mom at the Roslyn Savings Bank in Bellmore, my hometown. When I mentioned to my mom that I was going on a date with Sal Militello, she knew exactly who he was because she cashed her paychecks at that branch.

She said he was very handsome and was an impeccable dresser (he wore leisure suits to work). She was also impressed that he was a bank teller because my dad, who had passed away, started his career as a teller.

Sal picked me up for our date wearing jeans with holes and a flannel shirt. Not quite the impeccable dresser I was expecting, but he was handsome. We went bowling with Janice and her boyfriend, Bob, at Meroke Lanes in Merrick, and then to Borrelli’s Italian Restaurant in East Meadow for pizza.

We were both 19. I was MaryLou Lattanzi back then. Sal lived in Massapequa. He was attending Hofstra University for accounting during the day and working at the bank in the evenings.

He spoke nonstop and asked me a million questions, but I found him easy to talk to, even though I am usually shy. He had a great sense of humor and a wonderful smile. I should know, as I was a budding dental hygienist at SUNY Farmingdale. By the end of the evening, I was truly smitten. When he kissed me good night and said he would call, I was on cloud nine!

A week went by and he did not call. So I decided to take matters into my own hands. I spent a couple of hours doing my hair and makeup and then walked down to the bank. I was sure once Sal saw me he would ask me out.

I had $20 in an account there. I handed him a withdrawal slip for $5. We exchanged some small talk, he gave me the $5, smiled and said goodbye. No date! Two days later, I decided to give it another try. Again, I walked to the bank, hair and makeup perfect. This time I deposited $5. Fortunately, Sal’s female co-worker saw that I was back again. While I waited, she clued him in that I was probably not interested in making a deposit. When Sal returned to the window, he asked me to meet him at the back door. Finally, he asked me out again.

We continued seeing each other and fell in love. On Dec. 28, 1980, we were married at Saint Barnabas the Apostle Church in Bellmore. Through life’s ups and downs, I am blessed to be married to the sweetest, funniest, most caring and supportive person in the world. He has given me two wonderful daughters, and we also have a wonderful son-in-law.

Sal is a partner at Wayside Fence of Bay Shore, and I am a dental hygienist at Concerned Dental of Hauppauge. Sal and I celebrated our 36th wedding anniversary last year. We occasionally go back for pizza at Borrelli’s, where we had our first date 40 years ago this month. I look forward to spending another 40 years with my best friend.

— With Virginia Dunleavy