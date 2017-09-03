Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 61° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Long Island

    Love story: Walter and Pat Hetzel of Levittown

    Updated
    By  virginia.dunleavy@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Pat and Walter Hetzel of Levittown celebrate their

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Pat and Walter Hetzel of Levittown celebrate their 50th anniversary in September. (Credit: Hetzel family)

    Pat Hetzel, of Levittown, recalls the first time she met her future husband, Walter.

    On May 6, 1961, I was at my friend’s 16th birthday party at her home in Bayside, Queens. I lived in Whitestone, but we both went to Bayside High School.

    As the guests started to arrive, I noticed this well-dressed fellow walking down the stairs with a record player in his hands. He was providing...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Officials: Early morning fire damages home

    A single-family home was severely damaged in an early-morning fire Sunday in Saltaire but there

    Have a reunion planned and you'd like to Upcoming reunions at schools, other events Electronic roulette, blackjack and craps are available at LI casino nets $200M in August, plans updates to hotel

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK