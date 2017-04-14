HIGHLIGHTS June 17 show was to feature vintage and electrically powered planes

Riverhead Town officials had raised concerns about timeline

Luminati Aerospace LLC has canceled a planned air show originally advertised for this summer at the Enterprise Park in Calverton.

The Calverton-based aerospace company sent out an April 5 news release announcing the debut of the Cradle of Aviation Airshow on June 17 to showcase vintage and new electrically powered aircraft. The show was to have been held at Luminati’s headquarters at the former Grumman Naval Weapons Plant at the EPCAL site.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We wanted to pay respects to veterans and former Grumman employees by having an exciting event for the town of Riverhead,” said Daniel Preston, CEO of Luminati Aerospace, in a statement Friday.

Riverhead Deputy Town Supervisor Jill Lewis said Friday that the company had not filed any permits for the show with the town or Suffolk County. According to Lewis, due to the size of the show — which was expected to draw a large crowd — several permits and plans would have been required, including mass gathering permits and plans addressing traffic safety and ambulance and emergency services within the area.

To plan such shows and go through the necessary permit application process would normally take up to six months, Lewis said.

Jeremy Freeman, Luminati’s director of public relations, said the company had been coordinating the air show and permit process with former Congressman George Hochbrueckner, who sent word to the company this week that the town board did not feel the June 17 date was appropriate for an air show.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Instead of the air show, Preston said the company plans to hold a ribbon-cutting that day for Plant Six and unveil the new Team Stratos, Luminati’s new team of aerospace scientists and engineers who will be designing and producing the next generation of solar-electric aircraft.