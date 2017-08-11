The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $393 million for the Friday night drawing after no one won the top prize Tuesday.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot was $350 million and the winning numbers were 11, 17, 50, 52 and 74, with the Mega Ball 14.
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Lucky Lottery & Convenience at 178-29 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica, Queens, was among four nationwide second-place winning tickets in Tuesday’s drawing. Other winning tickets were sold in California, Florida and Georgia.
The $393 million jackpot would be among the five largest in Mega Millions history, according to the Mega Millions website, with the largest being a $656 million payout in 2012 that was split among three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.
Five of the winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of 1 to 75 and the Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of 1 to 15. A player must match all six numbers to win the jackpot. Players who match the first five numbers automatically win a $1 million second prize.
The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on select lottery draw stations.
Live Powerball drawings are on select lottery draw stations at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
