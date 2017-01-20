With the legendary Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” in custody in New York after landing on Long Island during an unexpected late night extradition, authorities on Friday described him as a nearly unparalleled criminal threat as they pressed for his almost certain detention, pending a trial.

“It is difficult to imagine a person with a greater risk of fleeing prosecution than Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera,” prosecutors said in a 52-page motion to deny bail to a man who twice escaped Mexican jails and allegedly amassed $14 billion from decades of trafficking in cocaine and other drugs.

With Guzman’s arraignment scheduled for 2 p.m. in federal court in Brooklyn on a 17-count indictment that would carry a mandatory life sentence, officials said at a news conference that his Sinaloa Cartel’s four decades of drug dealing, murder and mayhem included shipment of four tons of cocaine into Brooklyn and Long Island.

“He is a man known for no other life than a life of crime, violence, death and destruction,” said Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Robert Capers. “And now he’ll have to answer for those crimes.”

Guzman, who controlled and expanded his cartel through two prison terms in Mexico, escaped once in a laundry cart and a second time through a mile-long tunnel dug into the shower in his cell. His extradition to the United States had been sought since his apprehension a year ago.

Officials declined to comment on whether Mexico’s decision to fly him to the United States on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration was an olive branch to Trump, an effort to prevent him from claiming credit or a coincidence, but they said Guzman looked stunned when he reached MacArthur Airport Thursday night.

“As you looked into his eyes you could see the surprise, you could see the shock, and to a certain extent you could see the fear as the realization began to kick in that he’s going to face American justice,” said Angel Melendez, the New York Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations.

“He’s about to face American justice in a city whose foundation is built in bedrock,” Melendez added. “And I assure you, no tunnel will be built leading to his bathroom.”

Indicted in six different U.S. jurisdictions, Guzman will first face charges in Brooklyn on a combined indictment from here and Florida. As part of the extradition deal, the United States assured Mexico it would not seek the death penalty. He was held Thursday night at a federal jail in Manhattan.

Officials said Brooklyn was chosen for the initial prosecution due to the stature of the U.S. Attorney and the breadth of their case. If it ever goes to trial, Capers said it would involve testimony from 40 different informants and other witnesses and provide an “intricate” look into the history and structure of the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to the indictment, during a career that began in the 1980s Guzman distributed over 20 tons of cocaine in partnership with Colombian producers – moving his product through mechanisms ranging from a tunnel under the U.S. border to planes, yachts and even a submarine, and employing a crew of violent hit men known “sicarios” and corrupting some Mexican officials.

“Over the course of decades Guzman’s destructive and murderous rise . . . is akin to that of a small cancerous tumor that metastasized and grew into a full-blown scourge that for decades littered the streets of Mexico with its casualties . . . and lined their pockets with cash they made off the misery of millions of Americans who became addicted,” Capers said.

At Guzman’s arrival Thursday night, dozens of agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and the NYPD, among other agencies, met the handcuffed Guzmán as he descended from a private Mexican plane onto the tarmac of the airport in Ronkonkoma and briskly led him to a hangar.

Helicopters hovered over the airport as about a dozen sport utility vehicles and NYPD cars waited on the tarmac by the hangar. After a little more than 30 minutes, the prisoner, once at the pinnacle of the drug world, and those around him came out and entered a vehicle. The procession then left in single file.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry announced the transfer late Thursday afternoon, saying it was the end of a lengthy court battle by Guzmán’s lawyers for him to remain in Mexico, where he had repeatedly managed to escape from prison and had lived like a king most of the time that he was behind bars.

A Mexican official told The Washington Post that the transfer, on the last full day of President Barack Obama’s administration, was meant as a “farewell gift” to Obama and not as an overture to President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office Friday. Trump has sharply criticized Mexico and vowed to make it pay for a U.S. border wall.

Even though Mexico’s newly appointed foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, developed close contacts with the Trump team during the campaign, the extradition of Guzmán was intended to send the signal to Trump that not all negotiations with Mexico would be so easy.

The message to Trump, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about government deliberations, is that “nothing is for free.”

With Zach R. Dowdy, The Washington Post and The Associated Press