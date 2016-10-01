Thousands of firefighters stood in formation outside a Yonkers church Saturday morning in honor of their fallen comrade, Deputy Chief Michael J. Fahy, the New York City firefighter who was killed in an explosion in the Bronx.

Many members of the FDNY along with firefighters, paramedics and police from around the region took Metro-North Railroad to Fahy’s funeral.

As they walked through a residential neighborhood to Annunciation Church on Westchester Avenue multiple signs offered “bathroom and coffee” along the route.

A huge jumbo screen outside the church featured a picture of Fahy and the FDNY logo.

Yonkers motorcyle cops with black bands over their badges led the procession, and bagpipers played “When the Saints Go Marching In.” The procession passed dozens of American flags.

At 11:39 a.m. thousands saluted as “Amazing Grace” played.

After Fahy’s funeral Mass, he is to be buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

Fahy, who worked 17 years in the department, was posthumously promoted from battalion chief to deputy chief, the highest civil service promotional achievement in the FDNY, two days after his death on Tuesday. He had passed the exam for deputy chief in 2013 and was on a list for the promotion, the FDNY said.

Fahy, who was born in the Bronx and lived with his family in Tuckahoe, was 44.

The explosion may have been caused by a tampered gas main, but police expect to pinpoint the exact cause by the middle of next week. The building in the Kingsbridge section is suspected of housing a marijuana growing operation.

Two men have been charged in the ongoing probe.

“Chief Michael Fahy was a very talented member of the FDNY who died protecting and serving our great city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “His career was remarkable both for his selfless devotion to duty and his meteoric ascension in rank, which continues today with this deserved promotion to deputy chief in the FDNY.”

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Fahy, who was appointed a firefighter in August 1999 to Engine Company 35 in Harlem, was “a rising star.” Fahy rose through the ranks as he worked at several firehouses in the Bronx and Manhattan.

Fahy is the 1,145th firefighter to die in the line of duty since 1865, when the FDNY was founded.

Fahy is survived by his wife, Fiona Brett-Fahy, three children, Michael, Anna and Cormac; his parents, Thomas J. and Mary C. Giblin Fahy; and three siblings.