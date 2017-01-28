A sense of betrayal linked some reactions to President Donald Trump’s decision to deny entry to non-U. S. citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations and temporarily ban refugees.

The Westbury-based Islamic Center of Long Island said it understood the “fear and confusion” about terrorism.

“We also cherish the ideals that made our country great. Tolerance, freedom of expression, association and religion,” the center said in a statement.

“Walling off our nation in an attempt to shut out terrorism is (as) naive as it is defeatist,” the statement said.

The potential for Trump’s executive order to backfire, perhaps by giving jihadi-recruiters persuasive anti-American fodder, has been a persistent concern raised by terrorism experts.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) said: “America is strongest abroad and safest at home when we project our core values represented by the Statue of Liberty.”

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-New York) and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said Trump’s order violated fundamental American principles.

“Our character, as a city and as a nation, rests on how we treat those who need our help. Turning away or detaining refugees is inhumane. It’s heartbreaking. And it’s not who we are. It’s just plain wrong,” Stringer said in a statement.

Suozzi, speaking by telephone, noted that several of the 9/11 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, which was not on the president’s list.

“The most basic American principle is that all men and women are created equal; it’s not all American men and women with green cards or passports are created equal,” he said.

Gillibrand and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who noted that his grandparents were immigrants, urged compassion.

“We must continue to embrace refugees in need who are victims of terror, not terrorists,” the mayor’s statement said.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) rejected the parallels refugee groups drew between the much criticized U.S. refusal to accept Jews fleeing Europe before and during World War II and Trump’s executive order.

“The Jewish refugees who were fleeing Hitler ... there was not the thought that any of them were going to be a threat to the United States,” he said by telephone.

He also said he thought immigrants who had helped the United States in Iraq who were denied entry at JFK and at other airports around the nation would be allowed in.

“No one wants to keep a legitimate refugee out of the country,” said King, adding detaining them for a short period allowed authorities to vet them.

With David Olson