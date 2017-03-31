HIGHLIGHTS Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, Idina Menzel next up in arena’s reintroduction

Nassau Coliseum’s next chapter began Friday morning, as local politicians and business leaders joined the venue’s developer and management for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the arena’s new main entrance.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Bruce Ratner, executive chairman of Forest City Ratner Companies, the developer of the entire NYCB Live project, led the delegation of ribbon-cutters in The Overlook, a new spot in the entrance where the entire lower bowl of the arena is visible. The ceremony was moved inside from the new Veterans Memorial plaza due to rain.

Ratner said the new Coliseum is “a jewel outside and a dream living room on the inside,” hoping that it would rival the Eiffel Tower. By the time the entire NYCB Live development is completed, Ratner said his company will have invested $295 million for the project.

“What a great day for Nassau County,” said Mangano, calling it a “proud moment for his administration.”

He said the Coliseum renovation is one of the nation’s largest public-private partnerships, happening out of necessity.

“It was clear the taxpayers did not want to fund this arena,” Mangano said, adding that the county is no longer responsible for the cost of operating the arena. “For the taxpayer, this is a wonderful economic opportunity.”

The ribbon-cutting was the first of a series of events to reintroduce the arena to the public after a 20-month, $165 million renovation. Billy Joel will christen the new Coliseum on Wednesday with its first concert, followed by Stevie Nicks on Thursday, Syosset’s Idina Menzel on Friday and Marc Anthony on April 9. The open house at the arena on April 8 is sold out.

The renovated Coliseum will make its national TV debut on July 22 when a UFC match will be broadcast live on Fox.

Until now, the only sign of the transformation at the arena has been its dramatic new exterior, featuring aluminum fins hung around the entire building, which is now painted black. However, little from the original Coliseum, which opened in 1972 with a Three Dog Night concert, remains intact.

“It’s totally been reinvented,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the company that now manages the Coliseum. “I think when you come into the building you’re going to have an incredible ‘wow.’ It was so dated.”

The renovated Coliseum features a grand new main entrance, a wider outer concourse paved with terrazzo rather than red quarry tiles, wider seats and a host of new dining options. In addition to a new beer garden just off the main entrance, there is also a VIP club on the lower level.

However, it is the new Coliseum programming that Yormark expects will keep Long Islanders coming back to the arena.

On May 4, Barbra Streisand will play her first Long Island show since 1963, when she performed at the tiny Lido Club in Lido Beach. The only arena show on Metallica’s upcoming “WorldWired” stadium tour will be at the Coliseum on May 17. And aside from A-list artists already on the schedule, including Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Roger Waters, the arena will host the Harlem Globetrotters, boxing matches, college basketball and the final performances of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which will end its 146-year run on May 21.

The Coliseum will also be the hub of a new retail and entertainment development in Uniondale known as NYCB Live.

Check back for updates from inside the arena.