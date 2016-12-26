A fight at the Roosevelt Field mall on one of the busiest days of the year caused pandemonium Monday evening as panicked shoppers, some of whom mistakenly thought gunshots were fired, ran for cover, leaving two people with minor injuries, police said.
Nassau Police received the first call reporting erroneously that shots had been fired at the mall at 6:36 p.m., police said.
Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter said there was a fistfight at the mall’s food court and apparently other shoppers, reacting to the melee, called 911 reporting someone was shooting a firearm in the mall.
Krumpter said there were no shots fired, but a large contingent of police officers responded to the mall. No arrests were immediately reported, he said.
The department received 70 calls to its 911 center reporting the incident, including many mistakenly under the impression that a shooting occurred.
The day after Christmas is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year for retailers as customers flock to stores to return or exchange gifts.
