Senators. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and U.S.Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) have announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded more than $4.6 million in funding to the City of Long Beach and the Island Park and Lawrence school districts for repairs from damage caused by superstorm Sandy in 2012.
The city will receive $1,681,928 for repairs to its municipal garage. Island Park schools will receive $1,479,372 for repairs to Francis X. Hegarty Elementary School, which sustained up to four feet of flooding during Sandy. The Lawrence School District will receive $1,455,083.75 for repairs to Lawrence High School, which had to close after Sandy due to extensive flood damage and corroded electrical wiring.
“This federal investment will help educate our students in a safe and learning-friendly environment,” Schumer said. “Moreover, federal funding to help pay for ... Long Beach’s municipal garage will help make sure local taxpayers are not left on the hook for these ... expenses.”
Gillibrand said: “Securing these federal funds ... will help ... Francis X. Hegarty Elementary School, Lawrence High School and the ... City of Long Beach.”
“This funding,” said Rice, “represents the continued commitment from our federal government to support our recovery efforts and ensure that taxpayers, local governments and school districts aren’t forced to bear the costs of badly needed repairs.”
