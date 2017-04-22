Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Massapequa Park on Saturday night, police said.

The pedestrians, whose names and ages have not been released, were hit at Merrick Road and Harbor Lane around 8 p.m., Nassau County police said.

Officers responded at 8:12 p.m. and took the victims to a hospital, police said.

Further details, including the condition of the pedestrians, was not available late Saturday night.