Two people reportedly had to be extricated from a Tesla Wednesday night after it slammed into a brick pillar in Port Washington.
Their conditions were not immediately known Thursday morning.
Firefighters had to extricate the two victims after the accident at the entrance to Soundview Marketplace on Shore Road at about 10 p.m., according to News 12 Long Island.PhotosLI car accidents
Port Washington police had no immediate information on the crash.
