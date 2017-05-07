HIGHLIGHTS Cool breeze, partly cloudy skies mean near-perfect conditions

Close to 650 runners set off on 26.2-mile course, officials say

The winner of the Long Island Marathon crossed the finish line at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow Sunday morning amid cheers, loud music, a smattering of clanging cowbells, and near perfect race conditions.

Timothy Milenkevich 35, of Connecticut, completed the 26.2-mile race in an unofficial time of 2 hours and 45 minutes — the first of what race organizers estimated to be 650 runners competing in the full marathon, a 13-mile condensed version, or a 10k race.

Milenkevich and the other early finishers had started off with a sea of others runners at 8 a.m. near the renovated Nassau Coliseum. The race took place on a course of cordoned off Nassau streets normally quiet on a Sunday morning. A vocal and festive crowd of about 5,000 family, friends, and the curious lined the course route and packed the start and finish areas to cheer the runners on.

The marathon course snaked along Merrick Avenue, Jericho Turnpike, the Wantagh Parkway and nearby roads.

Just under an hour after the marathon began, the first runners started crossing the finish line after completing the shorter 10k race.

Awaiting Milenkevich and the others who fought off cramps, thirst and exhaustion to complete the task, whatever the distance, were snacks and all-important fluids, including beer, handed out by volunteers and vendors stationed near the finish line. Just as key, runners could expect a silver heat blanket to warm them up after they cool down amid temperatures in the mid-50s.

Dozens of vendors, from Blue Point Brewery in Patchogue to the U.S. Army, were set up in the park.

Misook Lee, 33, of Manhattan, said she was proud of herself for finishing the 10k in a time of about 48 minutes.

She held a bag filled with bananas, bagels and cookies, and said she planned on “carbo loading” immediately.

Earlier at the starting line, runners bounced on their heels and jogged in place to keep warm as they waited for the marathon to begin. The sun hid and reappeared behind scattered clouds as race organizers counted down the minutes over a loud speaker. And then they were off, as a throng of what organizers said would be close to 650 runners embarked on the 26.2-mile course.

Accompanying them were an estimated 5,300 more runners registered to run in a half-marathon and the 10k race that started at the same time.

Garden City resident Lauraine DiLeonardo, 32, set to run the half-marathon, was one of many runners sporting a sleek trash bag before the race.

“I don’t care what I look like!” she said as she stood near the start line eating a banana. “It helps with the wind.”

The marathon may be the oldest on Long Island, according to marathon director Jason Lipset, who said the event was first held on the Island in the early 1970s under the moniker Earth Day Marathon.

“It’s a big race,” Lipset said. “But it’s also always been the hometown race. If you live on Long Island, this is in your backyard.”

The Sunday events cap off a weekend of running competitions in Nassau, including Saturday’s 5k race and Kids Micro-Marathon.

The steady breeze kept the air crisp before the race — a chilly morning for anyone out for an early stroll, but near-perfect conditions for a marathon.

Tom Licata, 36, of West Hempstead waited at the two-mile mark for his father, Joe Licata, 63, to pass by and when he did, his son had some good-natured ribbing ready.

“I told him to pick up the pace!” said Tom Licata. “. . . it’s really emotional for me. I’m proud of him.”

Whether son will ever follow dad remains to be seen.

“Every year he wants me to run, and after I stop laughing I go raid the fridge,” Tom Licata said, before heading to meet his father at the finish line.

About an hour before the start, Cathy Vichaidith, 39, of Manhattan, waited by her car in the parking lot of Eisenhower Park, studying a map of the starting area and vowing to go easy on herself when she runs the marathon.

The married mother of two said the race will be her 11th marathon. Her most recent was in Boston last month.

“My husband probably thinks this is not a good idea,” said Vichaidith, adding that she hopes to finish the course in under 3 hours and 40 minutes.

But the lure of the running another marathon was too great for Vichaidith to resist. “This is my therapy,” she said.

Lipset said the marathon, half-marathon and 10k are estimated to draw at least 5,000 spectators to the course — which snakes along Merrick Avenue, Jericho Turnpike, the Wantagh Parkway and nearby roads — as well as some 800 volunteers and large numbers of law enforcement personnel.

Participants and spectators should expect stiff security on race day, officials said.

“This is a major detail for the police department as well as other public safety agencies,” said Kenneth Lack, assistant chief and deputy chief of patrol for the Nassau County Police Department. “Our intelligence bureau did a complete analysis at this time, and there are currently no counterterrorism leads that would be applicable to the Long Island Marathon, although we do plan for many contingencies during this event.”

The races are expected to tie up traffic in the area throughout the day, according to Nassau police.

The parking lot of a shopping center across the street from Eisenhower Park was packed with the vehicles of racers, spectators and even some shoppers.

Christopher Guevarra, 16, and his mother, Marcelina, said they walked to the shopping center from their home nearby, which they usually do. They said traffic looked pretty much the same as usual, as did the busyness of the parking lot, except it was “more festive because of the marathon, which is pretty nice.”

With Rachelle Blidner, Christine Chung and Joan Gralla