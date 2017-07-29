Three men — including one firefighter — were injured after a fire broke out early Saturday at a home in Oyster Bay, Nassau County police said.
Officers responded to a house on Kellogg Street at about 5:05 a.m. and found the structure to be fully engulfed in flames, police said in a news release.
Fifty-five firefighters from departments in Oyster Bay, East Norwich, Bayville, Syosset, Jericho, Atlantic Steamers and Glenwood responded to the scene with 10 fire apparatus and extinguished the blaze, police said.
The homeowner, a 68-year-old man, received second-degree burns on his body, police said. A male tenant, 58, suffered smoke inhalation, and an Oyster Bay firefighter had minor burns to his knees, arms and forehead.
The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their non-life threatening injuries, police said.
A photo taken at the scene shows a single-family, two-story home with an attic with fire damage and debris strewn about a second-floor awning.
Nassau County’s Arson Bomb Squad detectives and fire marshal have determined the fire to be accidental, police said.
