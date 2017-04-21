Three vehicles in a garage in Old Brookville were destroyed by flames Friday, a fire official said.
The entire garage of a home on Michaels Lane, just off Glen Cove Road, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived about 3:45 a.m., First Assistant Chief William Hartigan of the Glenwood Fire Company said.
“There were no injuries. The homeowners were out of the house when we got there,” he said.
It took about 50 minutes to get the fire under control, and first responders from Roslyn, Sea Cliff and East Norwich also came to the scene, he said.
The cause of the fire was not determined.
