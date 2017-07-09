A 3-year-old girl was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday morning in Uniondale, police said.
A 62-year-old man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox east on Jerusalem Avenue about 11:40 a.m., Nassau police said in a news release. The SUV’s driver was attempting to change lanes when the vehicle collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox that was also traveling east on Jerusalem Avenue, police said.
The 2016 Equinox, driven by a 66-year-old woman, struck a tree, police said. The driver suffered back and neck injuries and the 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital at 12:35 p.m. The child’s 28-year-old mother had lower leg fractures, police said.
The occupants of the 2017 Equinox were not injured, police said.
Police did not release the identities of anyone involved in the crash.
