Nassau County police are looking for a missing Seaford 3-year-old whose mother failed to appear Friday with her for the father’s scheduled visitation, police said.
Police said Monroe Daba, of Alken Avenue, was reported missing at 2 p.m. and was last in the company of her mother, Tiffany Shaw, 32. Shaw could be suffering from a cognitive disorder and is in need of medication, police said.
Detectives said Monroe’s father reported that the child’s mother did not appear for his scheduled visitation and has not made contact with anyone regarding their whereabouts. Police said Shaw is possibly driving a 2015 white Nissan Altima.
Monroe is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Detectives request anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Monroe to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
