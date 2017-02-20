The South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway between Searingtown Road and Willis Avenue in Roslyn Heights is closed “indefinitely” Monday due to an auto accident, Nassau County police said.
Police said the crash occurred about 11:50 a.m. and investigators and emergency personnel were expected to be on the scene “for a while.”
No other details were immediately available.
A photograph of the accident scene shows a vehicle came to rest on its side near the intersection of Browers Lane.
