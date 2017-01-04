Southbound lanes of the Meadowbrook State Parkway were closed Wednesday morning because of an accident near the Southern State Parkway, Exit M6, officials said.
The accident, involving two vehicles, was reported at 6:47 a.m. on the state Department of Transportation website.
Other details were not immediately available....
