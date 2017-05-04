Subscribe
    Adelphi University celebrates Holi with second annual festival

    Newsday Staff May 4, 2017 7:04 PM

    Adelphi University held its second annual Holi Festival, where participants threw colored powder at each other to ring in the beginning of spring. Holi is a Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of good over evil and the end of the winter months. More than 100 people registered for this year's festival.

