Adelphi University celebrates Holi with second annual festival
Adelphi University held its second annual Holi Festival, where participants threw colored powder at each other to ring in the beginning of spring. Holi is a Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of good over evil and the end of the winter months. More than 100 people registered for this year's festival.
