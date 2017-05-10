Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 50° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NassauLong Island

    After 40 years, Long Island man finally meets pen pal

    Updated
    By  laura.blasey@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Lori Gertz, of Encinitas, California, and George Ghossn,

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Lori Gertz, of Encinitas, California, and George Ghossn, of East Islip, have been pen pals for more than 40 years. But until April 11, the pair had never met. Gertz and Ghossn finally met face to face in Carle Place. The experience brought the friends closer together and got enough viral attention to spur weeks of interviews and another meeting in May. (Credit: Courtesy of George Ghossn)

    When Lori Gertz met her husband two decades ago, she made one thing clear — George is part of the package.

    For Gertz, of Encinitas, California, her friend George Ghossn, of East Islip, is like a close family member. They’ve shared every happy milestone and cried together over life’s lowest moments since they were children.

    But until April 11, the pair had never met. That’s when Gertz...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    This five-bedroom farmhouse, built in 1691, is one Farmhouse built in 1691 hits market for $3.998M Lt. Col. Kevin Walsh is the Thunderbirds' director Jones Beach air show to feature LI native Meningitis case reported at LI high school

    A student at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore has been diagnosed with bacterial