When Lori Gertz met her husband two decades ago, she made one thing clear — George is part of the package.
For Gertz, of Encinitas, California, her friend George Ghossn, of East Islip, is like a close family member. They’ve shared every happy milestone and cried together over life’s lowest moments since they were children.
But until April 11, the pair had never met. That’s when Gertz...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.