Joe Priante took up metal detecting as a hobby about seven years ago and he typically finds plenty of coins, a few relics and some worthless junk.

His hobby certainly paid off for a desperate couple who turned to him for help: Priante found Maria Coccaro’s engagement ring a week after it went missing during a fishing trip with her husband at Jones Beach Inlet.

“I really feel that Joe is an angel on earth sent to us,” Coccaro said. “I really do.”

On Saturday, July 15, Maria and her husband, John, spent the day fishing at the beach on the inlet with a group of friends. Maria caught her first fish, a striped bass, that morning, and sent her daughter a photo holding up her catch, she said.

The next day, while she was getting ready for church, Maria realized her gold, pear-shaped diamond engagement ring was gone.

After searching their house and car, the Coccaros, a Nassau County couple who have two children and have been married for 31 years, realized the ring must have been lost at the beach, while Maria was rinsing her hands in the water.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

They looked back at the photo of Maria and her bass and noticed the her ring was already gone.

Maria said her “heart dropped” when she discovered the ring was missing.

“It’s a part of me, absolutely,” she said.

The couple immediately went back to the beach and began digging in the sand, said John Coccaro, a 59-year-old retired UPS employee. They purchased an inexpensive metal detector and spent days looking for the ring with the help of friends, he said.

“There’s a lot of worse tragedies in this world but this was of great sentimental value to her,” he said. “My heart was broken for her.”

After a week of searching, Maria said she “couldn’t let it go,” and decided to enlist some experienced help as a “last ditch effort.”

She called Treasures Unlimited, a metal detecting equipment supplier in Bellmore, on July 22, she said. The owner connected her with Priante, who had just walked into the store and agreed to help the couple.

Priante, 65, met the couple at the beach that day with his White’s Spectra Series VX3 metal detector and uncovered the ring — buried under about 6 inches of sand along the shoreline — in no more than 10 minutes, he said.

“I’m pretty sure I screamed something and then basically cried,” Maria said with a laugh.

Priante has helped couples find lost rings in the past, but he didn’t have much hope for the Coccaros.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“You never say never, but it wasn’t looking good after a week,” Priante said. “It was a happy ending. . . . It was just a stroke of luck.”

Priante discovered the ring along the shoreline at low tide, John Coccaro said. Had it been high tide, the ring would have been underwater.

“Everything worked out perfectly,” John Coccaro said, calling the discovery “a miracle.”

Maria Coccaro said she was “in shock” that Priante found her ring so quickly. Now, she “can’t stress enough” how appreciative she is.

John Coccaro said Priante reluctantly accepted a reward of $60, which was all the cash Coccaro had on him.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Priante also met a couple that had lost a ring at Overlook Beach in Babylon in December, he said, but did not get their phone number and later found the ring after the couple had left.

He said he still hopes to find the couple, and carries the ring with him when he is in the area, “just in case” he runs into them.