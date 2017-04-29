Tree-lovers on Saturday celebrated Arbor Day at Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park, where stilt-walkers ducked under branches, rescue dogs performed circus tricks, and Smokey Bear demonstrated how to plant a tree.
Among the activities enchanting children were a petting zoo, the chance to be hoisted up into an oak tree and face painting.
Gardeners at the Oyster Bay park were offered seedlings of Long Island’s native species, including pines, while homeowners with underperforming plants could consult Cornell University botanists.
On Arbor Day, started in 1872 by J. Sterling Morton, Nebraska’s first newspaper editor, planting trees is considered a gift for future generations.
“Each generation takes the Earth as trustees,” Morton said, according to the Arbor Day Foundation of Lincoln, Nebraska. “We ought to bequeath to posterity as many forests and orchards as we have exhausted and consumed.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.