When Ja’Mell Jones’ teacher told him there was a surprise waiting for him Friday, he hoped it had something to do with sports.

But Jones, 8, said it was even better than he imagined — his mother walked through the door of the East Elementary School library in Long Beach. It was the first time he’d seen Sgt. Shanasia Lowe, 26, since Thanksgiving, when he moved in with his grandparents in Long Beach. Lowe remained stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany.

“I feel really happy and excited, filled with joy,” Jones said. “They told me they had a surprise, but I didn’t think it was this. At first I thought maybe it would be a boxing ring or money, but this is better.”

Lowe was heading back to her home base in Germany, after completing a training program in South Carolina. Her flight included a 10-hour layover in New York and as an early Mother’s Day surprise, she stopped by her child’s school.

As soon as Lowe walked into the room, Jones jumped from his seat and ran to hug her. After tearful embraces with Jones and his sister, 4-year-old Jai’Liyah Gaines, who attends pre-K in Long Beach, Jones read Lowe a Mother’s Day card he had made.

“I love your cooking. It’s like you are the Picasso of food,” he said. “You are my really awesome mom.”

The reunion was short but sweet for the family.

While the kids previously lived with Lowe in Germany, she sent them to live in Long Beach full-time when they got old enough for school. She wanted to make sure they had consistent education instead of moving with each new military assignment, even if it meant she didn’t see them as often, she said.

“My mom agreed to keep them until I got back to America,” she said.

Lowe’s mother Tracy Gaines said Ja’Mell missed his mother during their time apart. They often watched viral videos of other military parents surprising children and imagined their own special reunion.

“I saw a couple families that did that and Ja’Mell always said, ‘That’ll never happen to me,’” Gaines, 48, said. “I said, ‘Let me see if I can do this.’”

Gaines said the perfect opportunity arose when Lowe mentioned the layover. She then reached out to East Elementary School to see if they could help, said Principal Kathleen Connolly.

The school arranged for Jones’ class to be in the library around noon and then waited for Lowe’s arrival.

“I’ve been an administrator for 13 years and this is the first time I’ve organized something like this,” Connolly said. “I really didn’t expect to cry as much as I did.”

Lowe helped teach Jones’ class a lesson about the military. Jones stood proudly next to his mother as she answered student questions. Then, after a few more hugs, the family left for an afternoon of quality time and a good meal.

“It means everything to see my kids,” Lowe said.