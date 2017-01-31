The Oyster Bay Town Board appointed Assemb. Joseph Saladino as town supervisor on Tuesday.

Saladino (R-Massapequa) was nominated for the supervisor’s position by the executive leaders of the Nassau County Republican Committee. He replaces John Venditto, who is under indictment on federal corruption charges and resigned Jan. 4 after a 35-year career in government.

Saladino was approved with five yes votes at a special meeting the board called last week. Councilman Anthony Macagnone abstained.

“I will not let you down,” Saladino said after the vote.

He promised to bring fiscal responsibility and transparency to Oyster Bay.

Several people attending the meeting said, “fourth time’s a charm” in reference to the previous attempts to install Saladino that were postponed.

He was sworn in by State Supreme Court Justice Stephen Bucaria as Saladino’s sister, Virginia Ewen, held the town’s historic Townsend Bible.

On Jan. 6, acting Supervisor and Councilman Joseph Muscarella held an emergency meeting to vote on Saladino’s appointment, but three of the six-member town board did not attend. The full board didn’t take action at its Jan. 10 meeting, either.

Saladino addressed the town board at the Jan. 25 meeting, stating that he had expected to be sworn in that day and announcing his candidacy for supervisor. He also warned of the danger of the town being led by a “headless horseman.”

Muscarella said after the meeting that the board needed more time and that some members didn’t think Saladino was the best candidate.

In an interview last week, Saladino declined to explain his “headless horseman” comment, but said it wasn’t intended to be offensive.

“I didn’t mean any insult whatsoever,” Saladino said. “I am focused on taking on the challenges of a full-time supervisor.”

Saladino said he has a plan to “right the ship” in Oyster Bay, which has been through rocky financial times, including having its credit rating downgraded to junk status last year, and investigations into Venditto and other town officials. Saladino provided no details about his plan to repair the damage.

“We’ll be looking at everything,” he said last week. “I will be briefed by all of the experts.”

Saladino has served as an assemblyman since he won a special election in 2004 and left his position as Oyster Bay’s director of operations.