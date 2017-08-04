Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an autistic adult missing from Bellerose Village.
Samantha Demato, 27, was last seen leaving her home on Pennsylvania Avenue about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nassau County police said.
She is about 5-foot-9 and weighs 100 pounds. Police said they had no description of what she was wearing or where she might be going.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347, or 911.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.