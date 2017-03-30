Faces have been pressed against the windows at the Great Neck South School campus – two bald eagles have been spotted on the grounds.

A nest first appeared about three weeks ago, along with one male and one female eagle, according to John Powell, the school district’s assistant superintendent for business.

“It’s created quite a stir here,” Powell said by phone on Thursday. “One of the eagles is perched on a branch right now, so everyone in our department is looking out the window right now.”

The nest is high up in a tree, according to Powell, and students and staff have not interacted with the eagles, per the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s guidelines on the treatment of bald eagles. During breeding season, eagles must be given a 330-foot buffer zone. For the safety of the birds and students, Powell asked that members of the public do not come to the campus to see the eagles.

“We’ve had to send out a directive that nobody is to go near the site and to do as little as possible to disturb their habitat,” he said.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act forbids the harassing, disturbance and injuring of bald eagles, which are a threatened species. Tampering with their nests is also prohibited. Violations of the law are punishable by fine or imprisonment.

Bald eagles tend to nest in areas close to water, according to the Minnesota-based National Eagle Center. The school’s campus is across the street from Lake Success.

Only one other mid-size to large bird has been spotted at the Great Neck South campus in recent memory.

“We had a hawk here a couple of years ago,” Powell said.