Nassau County police are looking for two Baldwin sisters who went missing early Monday.
According to detectives, Nephateti Hypolite, 14, and her sister, Nevaeh Hypolite, 16, were last seen at 7 a.m. on Harrison Avenue in Baldwin and are believed to be together.
Nephateti was described as 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a blue shirt and black leggings. Nevaeh was described as 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a pink plaid shirt and leggings.
Detectives request anyone with information about the sisters to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.