Developers of a proposed seaside inn in Bayville said they hope to reschedule a public hearing for May or June after it was postponed in March.

The project, called The Waters Edge, envisions a four-floor, 14,273-square-foot, 23-room hotel with a restaurant and bar overlooking the Long Island Sound in the North Shore village in Oyster Bay Town. The development would include on-site parking as well as additional parking across the street.

Before it can be built, the project needs approval for zoning variances, according to the plans filed at Village Hall, as well as county approvals, Bayville Mayor Paul Rupp said. No new date for the public hearing has been set.

“We are trying to build something that everybody could be proud of,” said Gregory Andrea, the Locust Valley architect who is designing the project. “We’re also trying to build something that could have financial viability.”

The property is owned by Leonard Gross of Oyster Bay Cove, who has an agreement to sell the site to Euroamerican Funding Group LLC if it receives all necessary approvals to be developed, Andrea said. Public records show Euroamerican is registered to the Westchester address of Manhattan lawyer William B. Wachtel, who also signed financial documents filed with the county on the company’s behalf. Wachtel did not respond to queries on Monday.

Rupp, who supports the project, said developing the property would boost village tax rolls and help its finances. Audited financial statements show that from 2012 to 2016, the village’s revenue growth outpaced spending growth.

“Bayville needs a change and needs a face-lift, and it would definitely be financial incentive for the village because it would increase the tax revenue,” Rupp said.

But Village Trustee Michele Principe said the size would be out of character with Bayville. The village’s zoning code restricts buildings to two and half floors for residential properties and two stories for commercial properties.

“The building is too big, not what we want in Bayville,” Principe said. “It’s going to bring in a lot of traffic into a small-volume town — we only have two lanes.” Principe said she was also concerned about its septic system’s impact on the environment.

Andrea said the project’s sanitary systems was being designed and engineered to meet village and county codes.

Rena Bologna, 67, a retired assistant schools superintendent and president of the group Save Bayville Now, said she believes the project is a Trojan Horse to put in condos.

“My biggest concern is that when it doesn’t work . . . then we’re going to be stuck with another monstrosity and then they can go to court and claim a hardship case and get multiple dwellings in there,” Bologna said.

Andrew said the building is being designed as an inn and “as of today there is no plan” to convert it to condos.

Bayville Chamber of Commerce President Vincent Moscato said the project would help local businesses.

“You’ll have a place for people to come and stay here when they have weddings,” Moscato said. “Because we have two catering halls and there’s no place for any families to stay.”