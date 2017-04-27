There will be road closings Thursday in the area of St. Martin of Tours Church in Bethpage for the funeral of fallen FDNY firefighter William Tolley.
Nassau County police said that Central Avenue will be closed to all traffic between Bethpage State Parkway and Hicksville Road from 8 a.m. to about 1 p.m.
Stewart Avenue from Arthur Avenue to Burkhardt Avenue, and Broadway from Powell Avenue to Central Avenue, will be also be closed during that time, and there will be no northbound traffic on Stewart Avenue at Hempstead Turnpike during those hours, police said.
Tolley, 42, a Bethpage resident, fell to his death from the roof a five-story apartment building in Ridgewood, Queens, last week. The FDNY said burning incense left unattended caused a fire in the building.
