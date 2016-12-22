Nassau County police’s Missing Persons Squad said Thursday it is looking for a Bethpage teenager.

Police released a photograph of Oscar Otero, 15, who was last seen at his house at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Otero is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 100 pounds, police said. He was wearing bluejeans, a black raincoat and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to to call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All calls will remain confidential.