Oscar Otero, 15, of Bethpage, was reported missing Dec. 17, 2016, Nassau County police said. (Credit: NCPD)
Anyone with information is asked to to call the Missing...
Nassau County police’s Missing Persons Squad said Thursday it is looking for a Bethpage teenager.
Police released a photograph of Oscar Otero, 15, who was last seen at his house at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Otero is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 100 pounds, police said. He was wearing bluejeans, a black raincoat and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to to call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All calls will remain confidential.
