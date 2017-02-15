A 74-year-old bicyclist was fatally injured when he was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday in North New Hyde Park, police said.

The accident victim was riding north in the right hand lane of New Hyde Park Road near Marcus Avenue about 1:20 a.m. and was hit when he crossed in front of 2017 Subaru, Nassau County police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity was not released pending notification of his family.

The Subaru was given a brake and safety test at the scene and returned to the driver, who was not charged, police said.