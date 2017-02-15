A 74-year-old bicyclist was fatally injured when he was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday in North New Hyde Park, police said.
The accident victim was riding north in the right hand lane of New Hyde Park Road near Marcus Avenue about 1:20 a.m. and was hit when he crossed in front of 2017 Subaru, Nassau County police said.
He was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity was not released pending notification of his family.
The Subaru was given a brake and safety test at the scene and returned to the driver, who was not charged, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.