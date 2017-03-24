The car was mangled, but police said the driver escaped serious injury when a BMW overturned on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway on Thursday night in North Massapequa.
The single-car crash, which occurred near Boundary Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 11:33 p.m.
Nassau County police said officers responded to the scene. Firefighters from the Bethpage Fire Department also responded.
Photos from the scene show the mangled car on its roof in the middle of the road with air bags deployed. Other photos show the vehicle being righted by responders before being removed.
Additional details were not immediately available.
