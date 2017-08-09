The Nassau County Police Department’s Missing Persons Squad is investigating the case of a juvenile who went missing from a Syosset group home Wednesday.
According to detectives, David Esperance, 12, was last seen leaving Mercy First group home on Convent Road at 8:47 a.m.
Esperance is described as 5 feet tall, 127 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood and burnt orange-colored cargo pants.
Detectives request anyone with information regarding David’s whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.
All calls will remain confidential.
