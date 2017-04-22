A disposable bag now will cost you a nickel in Long Beach.

The barrier island city marked Earth Day on Saturday by becoming the first Long Island municipality to begin charging the fee on paper or plastic bags.

City Council members approved the 5-cent fee in October to encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags and reduce the number of plastic bags used in the city.

Long Beach City Council members voted on the fee after local environment groups pushed for legislation to reduce plastic bags. The ordinance was endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce and businesses, which keep the proceeds of bag fees.

“We’re proud our city is leading the way, and our City Council passed such progressive legislation,” City Manager Jack Schnirman said. “Our residents living on a barrier island and our oceans are affected by the environment every day.”

Jenna Zvonik, 11, of Long Beach dressed as a "jelly turtle" Saturday, April 22, 2017, to participate in the Jellyfish Jamboree, an Earth Day themed parade on the town's boardwalk. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote Jenna Zvonik, 11, of Long Beach dressed as a "jelly turtle" Saturday, April 22, 2017, to participate in the Jellyfish Jamboree, an Earth Day themed parade on the town's boardwalk. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

Suffolk County passed a similar nickel fee on plastic bags, but it doesn’t go into effect until January 2018. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in February signed a bill blocking New York City’s plastic bag fee. Outright bans on plastic bags have been passed by the Village of Patchogue and Southampton Town.

Long Beach officials, businesses and environmental groups on Saturday gave away more than 5,000 bags during Earth Day festivities in front of City Hall. The city was making additional reusable bags available for seniors and low-income families.

City officials have been promoting the upcoming bag fee for several weeks, and businesses and restaurants posted signs about the fee in their windows.

Plastic bags “clog wastewater drains and blow into trees, oceans and bays,” said Scott Bochner of the environmental group Operation SPLASH in Freeport. “It’s not about the 5-cent fee, but the question: Do you need a bag?”

Other Earth Day festivities included booths, music and a Jellyfish Jamboree parade organized by the Long Beach Arts Council from the Boardwalk to City Hall.

More than 100 children and parents dressed as jellyfish and sea creatures using recycled material like Bubble Wrap to promote Earth Day.

Lisa Roberts, 46, of Long Beach, dressed as a starfish as part of the Island Park Green Club at Francis Hegarty Elementary School.

She said most residents were ready for the bag fee and prepared to bring their own bags.

“We knew it was happening today, but daughter went to get bagels and forgot about the fee,” Roberts said Saturday. “It’s fine with me. Just have to remember the bags.”