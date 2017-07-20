Nassau lawmakers and Jewish community leaders on Thursday called on the operator of the Nassau Coliseum to cancel Rogers Waters concerts scheduled for September because of the former Pink Floyd bassist’s support for a movement to boycott Israeli goods and services.

The GOP-controlled county legislature this year passed a bill sponsored by Legis. Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence) prohibiting companies from doing business with the county if they boycotted or divested from Israeli businesses or supported sanctions against Israel.

The law is aimed at backers of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, or BDS, which works to end international support for what it characterizes as Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressures Israel to comply with international law.

County Attorney Carnell Foskey last week threatened to take “appropriate legal action” if the concerts went on, but Nassau Events Center, which operates the Coliseum, thus far has declined to cancel the performances.

At a news conference outside the Uniondale arena, Rabbi Jay Rosenbaum of Temple Israel of Lawrence called BDS a “morally bankrupt movement that promotes economic terrorism against Israel.”

Nassau County legislator Howard Kopel along with other members of the Nassau Legislature hold a news conference to encourage the Nassau Coliseum operator to cancel the upcoming Roger Waters concerts on Thursday, July 20, 2017 in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter Nassau County legislator Howard Kopel along with other members of the Nassau Legislature hold a news conference to encourage the Nassau Coliseum operator to cancel the upcoming Roger Waters concerts on Thursday, July 20, 2017 in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

Waters, an outspoken BDS supporter, has been criticized for using imagery such as a flying pig emblazoned with a Star of David and a dollar sign during his concerts.

“Roger Waters is the one who is putting another brick in the wall and dividing our society,” said Avi Posnick, northeast managing director of StandWithUs, an Israel-education organization, a reference to one of the singer’s lyrics.

Waters, who says he is peacefully protesting Israel’s policies, is set to perform at NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 15 and 16.

A spokeswoman for Waters’ tour did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Kopel said NEC was “showing contempt” for residents by hosting the concerts. “Don’t let NEC make any profit off this shameful and horrible performance,” he said.

Democratic Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) criticized Brooklyn-based NEC for a lack of “leadership” and said Waters “was not welcome here in Nassau County.”

NEC, which has a 49-year lease with Nassau to manage the arena, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.