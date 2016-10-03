One car went airborne and crossed into oncoming traffic in a two-vehicle crash that left one driver with serious injuries Sunday in Glen Cove, Nassau County police said.
Homicide Squad detectives investigating the crash near the Long Island Rail Road crossing on Sea Cliff Avenue said the driver of the airborne car, a 2000 Toyota Corolla, was taken to a hospital with serious head injuries and is listed in guarded condition.
The man, 32, was driving at a “high rate of speed” east on Sea Cliff Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. when his car went airborne, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro driven by a man, 55, police said.
The driver of the Camaro was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Both drivers were alone in their cars, which were impounded.
