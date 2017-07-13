A plastic bags storage facility in New Hyde Park was evacuated Thursday after a tractor trailer struck the building, according to the head of the company.

A Nassau County police spokesman said authorities received a call about the crash into 135 Fulton Ave. at 9:55 a.m. He said no further information was immediately available including whether there were injuries.

Jeffrey Rabiea, chief executive of New York Packaging Corp., said the company is located at that site. He said in a telephone interview shortly before 11 a.m. that firefighters were at the scene and that they were “looking to secure” the building. He said the south side of the structure was in danger of a possible roof collapse.

Rabiea said a tractor trailer hit a wall of New York Packaging while trying to back onto the property of the other company, and the tractor trailer become lodged between the two buildings.

“They’re about 80 feet from each other,” Rabiea said of the New York Packaging and the other company. “But tractor trailers are big.”

Rabiea said that only the tractor trailer driver was involved in the crash and that he knew of no injuries.

Among New York Packaging’s clients are Subway sandwich shops and Fairway markets.