A military combat veteran hung himself at Nassau’s jail in 2012 after he didn’t get the care he needed after a screening showed he was a suicide risk, a plaintiff’s lawyer told jurors as a trial against the county and jail medical provider began Monday.
The family of Bartholomew Ryan, 32, claims his death was wrongful and both the county and Armor Correctional Health Services acted with negligence.
However, the defendants have denied any responsibility after what Armor attorney John Doody told jurors in federal court in Central Islip on Monday was Ryan’s choice to take his own life after no signs that he was suicidal.
The trial follows a mistrial in the case last year after a witness fell ill in the eve of his scheduled testimony.
The federal civil claim is the first of four cases to go to trial after lawsuits against the same parties following inmate deaths since Armor won a jail contract in mid-2011.
The company has defended its care, but a state oversight agency has found its care inadequate in connection with five Nassau deaths, including Ryan’s.
