A man pulled out of the water off Jones Beach State Park on Friday afternoon has died, Nassau County police said.
At 2:15 p.m. in the Jones Beach Inlet, two good Samaritans noticed an unidentified man, 63, floating in the water near the west channel of Jones Beach. They contacted police after bringing him onto their boat, Det. Lieutenant Richard LeBrun said.
Nassau County Marine Bureau boat 21, Town of Hempstead Bay Constable and the Coast Guard responded and performed CPR on the man. A boat took him to the Jones Beach Coast Guard Station. He was later transferred to a Nassau County ambulance and taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow where he was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m., LeBrun said.DataU.S. boating deaths
Freeport Fire Department divers verified no other people had been trapped under his boat, a 20-foot Wellcraft with center console, LeBrun said.
A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said its search ended at 5:10 p.m. after speaking with the wife of the deceased who confirmed the man had been fishing alone.
“At this point the Nassau County Homicide Squad will continue to investigate,” LeBrun said.
With William Murphy
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.